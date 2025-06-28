Suspended Justin Tucker Is Already Planning to Join a New Team Despite Fallout Worse Than Deshaun Watson, Per Insider

Justin Tucker has always been a rare NFL luxury, deadly accurate, ice-cold under pressure, and mostly invisible off the field. But now, following a negotiated 10-game suspension stemming from serious misconduct allegations reported widely in Baltimore-area outlets, the most accurate kicker in league history is suddenly a cautionary tale. The decision to accept it without an appeal wasn’t just a disciplinary move; it was strategic. And yet, don’t count him out just yet.

As discussed on June 27 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero explained the thinking behind Tucker’s decision to accept the suspension without appeal, “He accepted the suspension right now to start the clock and to give himself the opportunity that come November and December… we all know, Rich, there are not enough good kickers in the NFL.”

It’s a damning truth wrapped in league logic, when the weather turns cold and playoff races tighten, accuracy becomes gold. And if Tucker’s legs are fresh and his reputation, however bruised, is deemed survivable. One desperate contender might pull the trigger. As Pelissero added, “I would not be surprised at all if somebody, if they’re in a bind, is sitting there and going, ‘All right, let’s bring in the most accurate field goal kicker of all time. Take the criticism as it is and get somebody that we believe can stabilize that position for a playoff run.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Justin Tucker, 35, isn’t appealing the ban, per Pelissero, that was part of the NFL’s negotiated terms. There’s no formal admission of guilt, but the suspension implies a violation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, where collective evidence carries more weight than courtroom thresholds. That, paired with graphic and disturbing allegations from January local reporting, makes any return complicated.

But this is the NFL. Second chances aren’t earned, they’re calculated. If a contender’s kicker misses two extra points in a Week 13 division game, Tucker’s phone might ring. And the message will be clear: stay ready. Because talent doesn’t just get forgiven, it gets signed. After all, the NFL has earlier stated that Tucker may still try out and sign with a team during his suspension. And why not?

In 2024, Justin Tucker had a rough year by his standards. He marked just 73.3% of his field goals, 22 out of 30. But even with that dip, he still holds the title of the most accurate kicker in NFL history, sitting at 89.1% for his career. And let’s not forget, he owns the record for the longest field goal ever made-66 yards. So, he could be signed. However, there’s another fact, too. His fallout will become a lesson for the young players coming up.

Justin Tucker’s fallout is worse than Deshaun Watson

The NFL doesn’t operate like a courtroom. That’s the quiet truth running underneath Justin Tucker’s 10-week suspension, and it’s the same logic that underpinned Deshaun Watson’s 11-game ban in 2022. As Pelissero pointed out, “This is not a court of law. This is not beyond a reasonable doubt… this is, you know, we believe that a violation occurred here.”

The former Ravens‘ kicker maintains his innocence, but he didn’t contest the suspension. Why? Because of the risk of dragging it out, letting the league’s investigatory process stretch into the fall. And then facing a public ruling was greater than swallowing the suspension quietly now. “If you got a fresh document after a suspension decision in September, October, November… that brings all this back to the consciousness,” the insider noted. “Probably with even more detail and disturbing allegations.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the shadow of Watson all over again. With the Browns QB, it wasn’t just the initial headlines; it was the steady drumbeat of new accusations, new lawsuits, and new depositions that kept the scandal alive. The damage was irreversible. The league and Tucker’s camp likely wanted no sequel. The plan now is, disappear, serve the time, and resurface in Week 11 when a playoff team needs a reliable leg and hope the story has faded.

This is the NFL’s modern discipline cycle: silent negotiations, carefully timed suspensions, no admission of guilt, and a calculated bet on America’s attention span. Whether it’s Deshaun Watson or Justin Tucker, the league’s response isn’t about guilt or innocence. It’s about containment and second chances.