TJ Watt Lands Major Career Achievement Amid Steelers Exit Rumors

Pittsburgh is growing weary of the rigid schemes and the same old stories. Back in February, a fan didn’t hold back in a discussion forum, “With Tomlin and AR2 [Art Rooney II] there’s no hope and that’s the truth.” After all, this fandom has been waiting on a postseason win since 2016. And now, the Steelers continue to be the center of the storm that’s shaking up the ‘25 offseason. Aaron Rodgers announced the end of his career after this season. Steel City has two new dynamic pieces in Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Then all the other chatter about the team focusing on improving the receiver corps behind DK Metcalf. Through all of this, there’s one guy whose name keeps popping up in trade rumors and contract talks. But for TJ Watt, it’s not just about the holdouts anymore.

Behind all the chatter, he’s snagged himself a crown worthy of his NFL legacy. To say Watt is the cream of the crop is an understatement. He’s a relentless edge rusher who’s stacked up impressive numbers on his resume. Leave the tackles aside for the 7x Pro Bowler for now (he’s got 462 of them). Ever since the 2017 draft, Watt’s racked up a total of 108 sacks, with a whopping 225 QB hits, and 33 forced fumbles. Numbers that speak volumes about his dominance on the field. That kind of consistency and talent puts Watt in the same conversation as the NFL’s all-time greats. And an NFL analyst has awarded Watt that exact honor.

Veteran NFL analyst Eric Edholm just ranked his ‘Top five NFL draft values of the millennium at edge rusher.’ And guess what? TJ is in the third spot on that list. “The strong 2017 draft featured some serious pass-rush heft, including the likes of Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, and Haason Reddick. But sitting atop the current sack standings from that group is Watt,” Edholm writes.

Notably, Garrett, Hendrickson, and Reddick didn’t make the top 5 of Edholm’s list. And maybe that could raise eyebrows. In turn, questioning the legitimacy of the list. But Watt’s 3rd spot is no small feat, and also a much-deserved win. His impact on the field has been nothing short of electric – from his jaw dropping sack totals to his knack for forcing turnovers and changing game trajectories. The Steelers hit the jackpot with this guy, but do they see it?

While T.J. Watt’s star keeps rising, his future in Pittsburgh doesn’t feel certain. He skipped the minicamps, putting pressure on the team for an extension. Even Aaron Rodgers made a case for Watt staying in Steel City recently. “Once we get our Hall of Fame outside rush-backer signed, you’re talking about another guy who’s a leader – not just by his example, but by his words.” Watt doesn’t just tackle guys on the field, he also mentors the rookies to help them in their NFL journey. But the front office is nowhere close to closing a deal for Watt. So, is this time to walk away and look for other options?

The contract conundrum: will TJ Watt stay or go?

The offseason roster additions with the Steelers indicate they are gearing up for a deep playoff run this year. But losing Watt or having him hold out could throw a wrench into those plans. His absence would leave a massive hole in a defense that’s been the backbone of the team for years. But even with these high stakes, the tensions aren’t going away. Watt’s camp points to the market set by guys like Myles Garrett ($40 million a year). But are the Steelers going to break the bank for him?

As CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala noted recently, Watt’s conversations in the Steelers’ building the last time around weren’t good either. Aditi said, “This is what happened the last time around in these negotiations. TJ Watt was openly told, ‘You’re fortunate to be a Steeler.’ and his response was, ‘You’re fortunate to have me.’” While there’s nothing set in stone yet, there’s already some interest around Watt from the league. If Watt does leave, teams hungry for a game-changing piece – like the Eagles or the Lions – are ready to pounce. If the Steelers decide to give him the deal he wants, Tom Pelissero believes it could be done before the training camps from July 23rd onwards.

Last time when the contract extension talks hit a fever pitch for Watt, the Steelers waited till the last minute to give him a deal. He landed his $112 million deal only in September, right before the season began. As Watt gets the top 3 draft value vote from Edholm, it only makes his case stronger for a bigger deal. With offseason moves running wild everywhere, how long before a deal (or trade) finally gets underway?