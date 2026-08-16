T.J. Watt Reveals How Steelers’ New Defense Will “Keep Offenses on Their Toes” Under DC Patrick Graham

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent years building a defense that could outperform opponents with star power, but the results haven’t always matched the talent. Now with a new voice calling the shots, even one of the team’s biggest defensive stars is preparing to operate differently.

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“I think the spring and the summer were more about him (Patrick Graham) introducing his system and what he expects out of his defense, what he likes, what he doesn’t like, and then this fall is when we make that a cohesive unit and try to get everyone on the same page,” said T.J. Watt during the beginning of the training camp.

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“I think, at the end of the day, it’s a 3-4 defense, Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a very dynamic group. We’re going to be moving around, like I said, just trying to keep offenses on their toes so we can’t be too predictable.”

Watt’s comments indicate that Graham isn’t completely abandoning Pittsburgh’s traditional defensive principles. The only change is that under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Steelers’ defenders are going to wear multiple hats.

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T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith (OLB), and Nick Herbig (LB) are expected to move around the defensive front rather than staying locked in a predictable position. Graham’s goal is to make the defense harder to read and give the offense multiple reasons to worry about. The Steelers will still operate from their familiar 3-4 layout, the only difference is there will be a lot of flexibility within that structure.

Watt acknowledged that he had been stubborn about not wanting to move a lot. However, he understood his assigment when Parker arrived. Instead of learning just one position, defenders need to understand the entire front so they can exchange responsibilities and alignments depending on the matchup.

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The four-time first-team All-Pro has spent six years in Pittsburgh attacking quarterbacks from the left side, making his location easy for offenses to predict. Last season, the linebacker took only ten snaps from the right side.

Graham’s system could change that by allowing Watt to attack from different spots and force the offense to adjust their protection plans before the snap. Highsmith and Herbig have been seen moving into different alignments and sharing the field during team drills. This idea of unpredictability can make pass rushers even more dangerous.

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If an offensive tackle knows exactly where Watt will line up on every passing down, the offense can build its protection around him. But if Watt can move inside or change roles within the front, the quarterback and offense will take more time to process. That extra time can be enough for an elite pass rusher to win.

This flexibility can prove valuable after Pittsburgh’s defense finished 26th in total defense in 2025. The talent on the roster stays significant, but the unit needs to translate that talent into consistent disruption on the field.

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“We wanna play our best football as the season goes on and try to find ways to stay fresh and healthy down the road,” Watt said during his appearance on the Deebo & Joe podcast with former Steelers James Harrison and Joe Haden at St. Vincent College, 11 August.

Watt has described the offseason as a period full of studying, learning, and adjusting to new faces and new methods. Now, the focus has shifted to turning those individual lessons into one coordinated defense.

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Patrick Graham’s philosophy

What stands out about Graham’s philosophy is that he focuses on players’ strengths and then adapts to a scheme, either a 4-3 or a 3-4.

“There’s no Pat Graham playbook,” Graham told The Athletic in 2024. “Yeah, there’s stuff that comes from my New England time, my time at Green Bay. But to me, it’s all about who do you have? What pieces do you have?”

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The Steelers have some great pieces in defense. Watt is a sack machine, and although he may have slowed down in recent years he can still be an asset to the Steelers organisation.

If the Steelers can adapt Graham’s system well, opposing QBs can face a defense where identifying the threat before the snap is just the start of big trouble.