T.J. Watt’s Contract Clause Puts Steelers Future in Serious Doubt After Mike Tomlin’s Exit

Mike Tomlin’s separation from the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to have shaken the team dynamics to a great extent. The head coach spent 19 long years coaching the team and therefore created an unmatched bond among players. While the team management was already going through the challenges of hunting a new coach, their outside linebacker, T.J. Watt, also posed a massive threat. The Steelers’ all-time sack leader took a firm stance on a playing condition that he stated while signing the contract under Tomlin.

“It was huge in my contract talks. I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T,” Watt said, as reported by the Steelers’ Depot on X (formerly Twitter).

Tomlin’s impact on the locker room wasn’t just limited to the role of a head coach. Players, including Aaron Rodgers and T.J. Watt, are known to be closely connected to the 53-year-old, as reflected in the outside linebacker’s recent statement.

His condition dates back to the time when he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He was picked in the NFL Draft and therefore signed his rookie contract that year. Relying on his statement to play exclusively under coach Mike Tomlin, the conditions were decided when the Steelers agreed on a big new contract in July 2025. This was a three-year, $123 million extension, which made Watt one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history.

