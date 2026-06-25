“Take a Shot”: NFL Legend Pushes Steelers to Roll the Dice on Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is one of the most prolific players still on the market, with a few teams already in the race to sign him. The Kansas City Chiefs are a franchise that desperately needs a wide receiver, and adding Diggs to the roster would elevate their offense. There are a few other teams as well, who could use his services; however, according to former NFL player Richard Sherman, the player could be a great fit in an inexperienced receiving corps. One team that he suggested could use Diggs is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I think a team with a young receiving corps, an inexperienced receiving corps, could take a shot at him. Maybe the Cleveland Browns. Can the Pittsburgh Steelers use him? I think they could. He could go a lot of places and help make a football team better,” said former Seahawks legend Richard Sherman on ‘The Richard Sherman Podcast’ released on June 24, 2026.

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Currently, the Steelers’ WR room consists of D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Both these players put up decent performances, but were not able to cross the 1,000-yard mark, despite having Aaron Rodgers as their QB.

Another reason why Sherman is pushing the Steelers to sign a player like Diggs is the lack of playoff success in the Steelers WR room. Metcalf has won just one playoff game in his career, while Pittman Jr. is yet to find his first win in the postseason. Even if they elevate their performances, their lack of postseason experience could be a reason for concern for the Steelers.

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That is exactly why a player like Diggs makes sense for Mike McCarthy and his men. Despite having returned from a serious injury, Diggs crossed the 1,000-yard mark and played a pivotal role in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl run last season.

Sherman believes that adding Diggs to the Steelers roster will provide the depth the team requires for a legitimate title run in the 2026 season. With their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, announcing that this season will be his last in the NFL, the Steelers may need to look at strong, versatile WRs to support their rather young QB room. Stefon Diggs fits the bill, and Sherman thinks the Steelers should take a chance and sign him.

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Diggs is currently a free agent after the New England Patriots officially released him on March 11, 2026.

After the early 2025 postseason exit, the Steelers have focused on providing the required depth at WR. They drafted rookie WR Germie Bernard out of the University of Alabama in the second round of the 2026 draft.

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Even before the additions, 2025 saw the Steelers lose WRs George Pickens and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Dallas Cowboys. The addition of DK Metcalf from the Seahawks keeps the WR room alive, but an addition like star receiver Diggs will allow for a much stronger WR depth chart, as his stats prove.

Over his 11 seasons in the NFL, he has recorded 942 receptions for 11,504 yards, with a 58.1% success rate. 2020 saw Diggs make his first Pro Bowl appearance, and it was also his career-best season. He made 127 receptions and rushed for 1,535 yards across 16 regular-season games.

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No doubt, Diggs will be an asset wherever he ends up, now that his legal troubles are behind him after the NFL closed its review of his personal conduct this year. Sherman seems confident that Diggs will be part of a team before the regular season begins in 2026. It is reminiscent of when the five-time Pro Bowler touted Diggs as an underrated player back in Diggs’ third season.

Stefon Diggs could return home

Diggs showed last season that he can be a great fit for contending teams. However, the player is also open to moving back home, which is Maryland. The two teams from the area – the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens could both be interested in adding the player to the roster. However, it is the Commanders who have generated the most buzz when it comes to adding Diggs.

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“Terry McLaurin put together the worst season of his career with 582 yards receiving in 10 games played, as he struggled to stay healthy,” CBS Sports analyst John Breech said. “If Washington’s WR1 has another season like that, this Commanders passing attack is doomed. Diggs is also a DMV man and played his high school ball 13 miles north of Washington D.C. before starring at the University of Maryland.”

Diggs has already been vocal about his feelings on playing in Washington.

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“It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me like, damn, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city,” said Diggs in a recent interview with Fox 5. “That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out. We’ll see how it goes, but I’m kind of open right now.”

His mother has already been campaigning for a return home. Now the decision is down to the franchise, if they want to continue working with their WR corps or bring in Diggs, who is a high-level performer.