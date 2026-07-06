“Talking His Way out of the NFL”: 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Gets Harsh Reminder Amid Feud With Jayden Daniels

It has become routine for both San Francisco and Washington fans to expect something out of Brandon Aiyuk every week now. The WR hasn’t held back on his frustration with the 49ers, and his great love for the Commanders. However, according to insider Matt Maiocco, this will end up being costly for Aiyuk.

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“You kiss the Blarney Stone, it gives you the gift of gab. You become talkative and in some circles, eloquent. Maybe that’s what has happened to Brandon Aiyuk,” Maiocco said on his YouTube channel. “Maybe he kissed the Blarney Stone because the gift of gab, whatever you wanna call it, I kind of feel like at this point, he’s talking his way out of the NFL.

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“The one thing where he’s been saying he’s going to be with the Commanders, he’s gonna sign with the Commanders the next day after the 49ers release him. I never thought that that was anywhere near 100%. It still might happen. But the odds of that happening took a precipitous drop on Saturday.”

Aiyuk has a lot to say over the last few weeks. In a recent video he dropped on his Instagram stories, he shared his displeasure at Commanders QB Jayden Daniels laughing while a fan cursed at Aiyuk. He never said anything hateful about the Commanders until now. But this time, he said Daniels was “running behind [his] mama.”

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Aiyuk made a villain out of the 49ers pretty much for the whole of June. He called the team “stupid,” “dumb,” and “scared,” while general manager John Lynch and the WR’s former agent, Ryan Williams, were labeled “predators.” He’s also brought the NFL Players Association into this mess.

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“When members of the union that is in place to help players is lying/withholding information from a player on behalf of the team alongside a certified agent.. That’s some straight BS!!!” Aiyuk shared on Instagram, after he claimed that he fired Williams in November last year.

It has become evident that Aiyuk’s train of thought has become a massive red flag. As of now, the WR has no option of reviving his career without applying for reinstatement, as he was placed on the reserve/left squad list by San Francisco. Lynch has already declared that Aiyuk has played his last down with the 49ers.

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Aiyuk will likely be without a team this season.

Some time ago, however, there might have been some hope for Aiyuk and his dream of playing for the Commanders. But in May, even Daniels—who played with Aiyuk in college—refused to give a straight answer about the idea of the WR in burgundy and gold.

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“That is my brother and we have a personal relationship,” he told the press. “His football future, that’s out of my control.”

As he waits for either a trade or an eventual release, his recent actions have clouded his path to Washington and severely damaged his market value across the league. Until he proves he can handle adversity privately, Aiyuk seems to be pretty close to making Maiocco’s prediction a reality.