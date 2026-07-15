“Tarnished as Heck”: Joe Flacco Makes Honest Admission About His Super Bowl Trophy With the Ravens

Winning the Super Bowl MVP is a huge achievement, but Joe Flacco believes the memory matters more than the trophy itself.

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“This is my Super Bowl MVP trophy. It’s tarnished as heck,” Ravens former QB Joe Flacco said on Netflix’s Quarterback documentary series, showing a dusty trophy to the camera. ” … These are things you think you’re going to care about a lot, and I guess the idea is, ‘That’d be cool, to have an office and put some things up.’ And then you ultimately don’t care about it. Like this ring. I think my kids like to look at it. I think that’s ultimately what it’s for.”

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Joe Flacco was instrumental in the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII win. He threw for 287 yards and three touchdown passes. All three of those scores came in the first half alone, giving the Ravens a 21-6 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Four years after Flacco tried and failed to take the Ravens over the line, he’d finally done it.

Flacco didn’t really have it easy getting to the Super Bowl. The Ravens lost four games towards the end of the regular season, causing some in the media to downplay their postseason chances. However, Flacco and Baltimore held their ground. The team advanced through the gauntlet, and the QB scored 11 touchdowns without being intercepted.

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In the Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts, he threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He tied Joe Montana and Kurt Warner for the most touchdown passes in one postseason. His 117.2 passer rating also tied Steve Young for the third-highest by a quarterback during a Super Bowl-winning postseason, per Grantland.

However, ever the even-keeled quarterback, Flacco was not too hyped about winning the Super Bowl. He was never a rah-rah guy.

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“He was himself,” wide receiver Anquan Boldin noted of the QB in 2013, per NFL.com. “I think that was the big part of the entire day. I don’t think the magnitude of the game changed anything about what he did. He was the same Joe. That’s what I like about him: He doesn’t change.

“He doesn’t get too up or too down.”

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The only reason he’s keeping the Super Bowl memorabilia around is to perhaps remind his kids about everything he’d done to win it all.