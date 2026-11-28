Catch or no catch? The lines around losing control of the ball have always been hard to draw. Most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs feel cheated out of a victory after a call was overturned. Losing is never easy. But losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving by just three points because of alleged referee bias? Worst nightmare come true. To fans and players, the 13-10 outcome is a scathing insult from the authorities, considering how the Chiefs are always accused of having the referees’ favor.

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After quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared her sharp rant against the outcome, Tavia Hunt scoffed at the team’s loss. The model and wife of Clark Hunt, the franchise owner, posted a now-deleted Instagram story about the call. She shared former NFL official Gene Steratore’s analysis of what a catch is in Super Bowl 52 to make her point about a game-changing third-down play in the final two minutes with the score tied 10-10.

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“It sticks here and then it goes there, but it never loses control,” he is seen saying in the clip. “Is there a little ball movement? Yes, but that does not deem loss of control. You know, it goes from here, sticks on the forearm, right back to the hand. Touchdown.”

The point of controversy was the nerve-wracking moment that came with 1:47 remaining in the game. Wide receiver Rashee Rice made a stunning catch in the middle of the field despite taking a hit from the Bills safety Amani Hooker. Initially, the officials ruled it as an 11-yard completion. That would have given the Chiefs a first down at their own 20-yard line. However, the NFL’s replay center in New York overturned it.

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Per their judgment, Rice lost control of the football when it touched the ground. With that, the Chiefs were forced to punt and the Bills won on a field goal in the final seconds. Hunt argued that the replay center made an unfair judgment, citing Steratore’s analysis of a Philadelphia Eagles play against the New England Patriots.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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In 2018, Nick Foles, the Eagles quarterback, tossed a touchdown pass to running back Corey Clement to extend their lead against the Patriots. When Clement caught the ball in the back of the end zone, he appeared to bobble it, and the ball moved slightly. The touchdown stood after a lengthy replay review. The parallels between the 2018 game and yesterday’s game are there.

Rice was lying on the ground with the ball in the crook of his elbow, attached to his shoulder. In the reference image, Clement is holding the ball with his forearm. Despite being hit, Rice caught the ball without letting go. The decision-makers felt otherwise. Now the Chiefs are 8-3, and their fans are deeply upset. Brittany Mahomes did not hold back while calling out the officials for her team’s treatment.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us … not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don’t want to hear (expletive) anymore from anyone.”

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She also shared a screenshot from the NBC broadcast that showed head referee Alex Kemp warming his hands near a heater. Bills players were surrounding him during a timeout and appeared to be chatting with him. The damage is done, and now the Chiefs have lost to the Bills in Buffalo’s first-ever home Thanksgiving game.