Taylor Swift Could Face Major Financial Clause in Travis Kelce Prenup, Claims Attorney

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift’s wedding is just over a month away. However, as excitement builds to the special day, legal experts have stepped in to analyze what this high-profile union could mean for their finances. And as it seems, a significant portion of the financial responsibility might land on Swift’s shoulders.

“When one party is worth significantly more than the other, prenuptial agreements frequently provide that the wealthier party will pay all of the couple’s living expenses while the less wealthy party preserves their separate estate,” attorney Sarah Luetto, partner in Blank Rome’s Matrimonial & Family Law Group, told Page Six.

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It is important to note that neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the existence of a prenup. Sarah Luetto’s comments are expert predictions of what would be in their agreement rather than a leak of a signed document.

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A prenuptial agreement (prenup) is a legal contract signed by a couple before marriage. It typically outlines how assets, debts, and spousal support will be divided if they divorce or separate, overriding state default laws. However, there stands another important factor that the independent attorney Sarah Luetto brought to light.

When one person is vastly wealthier, a prenup might dictate that the wealthier spouse pays 100% of the couple’s day-to-day living expenses. In the case of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the pop star’s net worth is reportedly around $1.6 billion, which would make her responsible for covering lifestyle expenses, as the Chiefs tight end’s net worth is approximately $70 million, allowing him to keep his assets during marriage.

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The agreement could require the wealthier spouse, who is Swift, to gradually transfer portions of their wealth to the Kelce’s separate property. And these financial gifts typically increase in value the longer the marriage lasts. As such, this would ensure the less-wealthy partner is taken care of if a divorce happens later in life. However, complications may arise when it comes to their intellectual properties.

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Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce own valuable assets that are exceptionally difficult to assign a dollar value to. Take Swift’s music catalogs or Kelce’s trademarks, for example. The prenup would establish a strict boundary, keeping these intellectual properties entirely separate. Due to this, either person will be blocked from claiming a share of the other’s creative growth, making a potential divorce much cleaner.

“It is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other’s estate during the marriage,” Luetto added.

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And lastly, because high-net-worth individuals own luxury real estate across multiple states, Swift and Kelce’s prenup must feature “choice of law” provisions. It is a clause that would define which single state’s law governs the contract to avoid future jurisdictional venue shopping. The 14-time Grammy award winner reportedly owns properties in multiple places, such as New York City, Rhode Island, and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Kelce owns properties in different places as well, including around Leawood, Kansas, and even Orlando.

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

While these are just conditions Luetto predicts, there has been a case when a marriage of similar stature ended without any hassle with a proper prenup. Take NFL legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s 2022 divorce as an example.

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As the world’s highest-paid supermodel for 14 consecutive years, Bündchen’s net worth stood at roughly $400 million. With that, she became the wealthier party in the marriage. Meanwhile, Brady’s net worth was estimated at $250 million at the time of the split, entirely protected from division.

There is a possibility that a situation similar to this could arise with Kelce and Swift. However, as things stand, the perspective is only based on insights from attorney Sarah Luetto, which do not represent either Kelce or Swift.

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A timeline of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship

It all started in July 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end was seemingly interested in gifting her a custom friendship bracelet featuring his phone number, he failed. But later on, for the next few weeks, the duo secretly dated before going public.

Days after Kelce attended the concert, Swift made a surprise appearance at a Chiefs vs. Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium. The fans immediately took notice and deemed it a “hard launch.” But a few days later, the couple officially confirmed their romance, stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City. And so began their relationship.

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Last August, Swift and Kelce officially announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post. It featured a multi-carat diamond ring and a floral proposal backdrop. Captioning the post, Swift wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” It’s been around nine months, and the post has now garnered over 37 million likes.

As things stand, the engaged couple is seemingly in a deep wedding planning mode. While early rumors pointed to a June wedding at Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island, those reports were debunked by venue staff and planners. As per the latest updates from Page Six, Kelce and Swift have sent out save-the-dates for July 3, 2026, in New York City.

So, in a few weeks, Swift and Kelce will enter the next phase of their relationship. However, the couple hasn’t made any official announcement yet.