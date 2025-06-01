Taylor Swift Dazzles in $36,000 Jewellery at NYC as BF Travis Kelce Shows True Colors at Kansas City Event

“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen.” As per the Daily Mail, things are going all too well for this football x pop culture star couple. Kansas City Chiefs‘ star TE Travis Kelce is giving his 100% as he looks at reclaiming the lost Super Bowl glory with what many call his last season, while his gf, Taylor Swift, has successfully acquired all the rights to her first six music albums. Miss Swift broke the news on her IG post, as she posed with her first 6 albums and wrote “You belong with me. 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)”

The singing sensation marked this major career milestone with a glamorous night out in New York City. To celebrate her big moment, she stepped out for a luxurious dinner alongside her longtime friend and fellow superstar, Selena Gomez. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed the evening together, turning the occasion into both a personal triumph and a stylish reunion between two of pop’s most beloved icons. However, it was the earnings of the singer that caught the attention of many out there. “Taylor Swift was wearing earrings with 12 stones yesterday,” read the caption shared by Taylor Swift Charts on their X account.

Taylor Swift has found a new favorite in her jewelry collection—a dazzling pair of diamond earrings from De Beers, valued at an eye-catching $36,000. These elegant drop earrings feature a delicate line of 60 round brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling nearly five carats. Crafted in luxurious 18K white gold, the piece exudes timeless sophistication. According to De Beers, the design blends classic sparkle with modern glamour—perfect for someone like Swift, who’s known for effortlessly turning heads wherever she goes.

And it wasn’t just Taylor who was out for a fun time. Even her partner, Travis Kelce, was making the most of his evening in Missouri, as revealed by his social media posts. The Kansas City Chiefs star spent Saturday night in Kansas City alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and teammate Patrick Mahomes. The trio turned heads at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefit, a well-known charity event. In a video shared on X, Travis could be seen with his arm around Jason, both clearly enjoying the festive atmosphere and lending their star power to a good cause. It was a night of laughter, brotherhood, and giving back.

Reportedly, Travis and Mahomes also broke the records with a leading 7-figure fundraiser. This talented duo raised $4,530,012 for Children’s Mercy and helped break all previous records. This year’s contributions also pushed Big Slick’s all-time impact to over $29.5M across a span of 16 years. While KC showed up big once again, the event was also attended by celebrities like Paul Rudd, Kevin Pollak, Rob Riggle, Adam Devine, and many more. And this wasn’t the only record-breaking event in Kelce’s life, as his gf turned some heads with her luxurious jewellery collection.

Fans applaud Taylor Swift for her latest look during the New York City dinner

35-year-old pop icon Taylor Swift first debuted these dazzling earrings at the 2024 Golden Globes in February. That night, she made a statement by pairing them with an extravagant ensemble of matching pieces from De Beers. Her look included sparkling studs, a sleek ear cuff, and a striking $71,000 triple-strand diamond design—all perfectly coordinated to showcase the brand’s signature elegance. It was a red carpet moment that blended bold glamour with refined luxury, capturing Swift’s signature style. The fans were also excited to see her in this look and shared their honest opinion on the whole.

One of the users reminded everyone that this was the look which was repeated by her once again, as he commented, “This has happened at the GRAMMY’S too.” Despite repeating the look, one of the fans gave her a massive compliment. The fan pointed out that this was one of her best looks and commented, “This is one of her best looks for sure.” Taylor Swift has fans all over the world, and one of the Swifties even applauded and left a ” So beautiful” comment under her picture.

The 35-year-old has always maintained her signature gorgeous look. But this time she has gone on to impress many more fans as one of them commented, “SHE’S STUNNING OMG.” Another fan also brought up the topic of repeating her Grammy looks. But according to him, this particular look was far better than the previous one, and he commented, “This make up looks so much better than Grammy’s.”

For their Saturday outing, Taylor Swift opted for a timeless all-black ensemble with a sparkling twist. She donned a coordinated Gucci outfit featuring a sequinned black mini skirt crafted from luxurious silk-and-wool crêpe cady, paired effortlessly with a sleek black tank top. One of the users approved of it and commented, “Looking stunning ultra gorgeous in black. ” While another fan finally gave the ultimate approval and commented, “Looking so stunning.”

Whether she’s gracing red carpets, attending star-studded events, or simply stepping out on the streets, Taylor has a knack for blending classic elegance with modern edge. Moreover, Taylor’s fashion choices often tell a story, perfectly complementing the mood of her music and public persona. From soft pastels to dramatic blacks, she plays with color, texture, and silhouette with confidence and grace. In every appearance, Taylor Swift reminds us that fashion is not just about clothes—it’s a powerful form of self-expression, and she wears it like a true artist.