Taylor Swift Invited to FOX NFL Booth Led by Tom Brady as Travis Kelce’s Partner Shares Her Ball Knowledge

Football’s latest plot twist isn’t in a song. Rather, it’s on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, where Taylor Swift just dropped by and had everyone doing a double-take. Joining Travis and Jason on their pod, she served up surprise tidbits about her hilariously off-kilter early takes on the game. There are a lot of things Swift revealed. And now, everyone can’t stop talking about her, or at least once the podcast went live online.

While FOX prepares for Week 1, they’ve doubled down on stars: Tom Brady is back as lead analyst with Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the side. Four of them will call prime-time games such as Giants–Commanders (September 7) and last year’s Super Bowl rematch, Eagles–Chiefs (September 14). Meanwhile, FOX NFL Sunday keeps pushing the limits with state-of-the-art XR/AR studios and real-time LED backdrops that can replicate any stadium environment, building pregame excitement like never before.

Against all this, NFL on Fox’s official account posted an Instagram video demanding, “We need to get @taylorswift in the NFL on FOX booth,” including the names of Brady, Andrews, Burkhardt, and all who are in the mix. The suggestion isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds: on New Heights, Swift casually broke down and added, “I’m not ready to be an analyst right now, but give me 16 months,” as her partner, Travis Kelce, laughed his heart out. Now, with FOX’s top crew firmly in place, insiders say the network is all ears. Clocks are already ticking on Swift’s analyst timeline.

You may recall the time when Swift initially met Travis Kelce. She assumed both offenses set up on the field and blew their whistles before engaging in a battle. She pictured it as a “QB duel” between Jared Goff and Josh Allen. Cut to August 2025: she’s not only cracking coverages but also screaming throughout her home. She can’t stop talking about drafting Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. Her developed gridiron smarts have even won her acclaim from Travis Kelce. He said he “made her a football fan” by painstakingly explaining every special teams situation and first-down scenario.

By now, Swift’s football glow-up is impossible to ignore. Even Erin Andrews cheered on the comment section of the same Instagram video, saying, “Yes!!! She’s invited to the A crew!!!! Come on Tay!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Getting Travis Kelce’s partner in the FOX booth isn’t a stunt. It’s a sign of a larger game plan: blend pop-culture chatter with unadulterated football acumen to attract die-hard and casual viewers alike.

With Brady’s inaugural season of broadcasting already demonstrating his “growing pains”-transformed master, incorporating Swift’s new voice might be the wildcard that makes FOX’s broadcast a can’t-miss television program week after week.

Travis Kelce’s partner’s football knowledge has everyone surprised

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s partner, made her first podcast appearance on New Heights. She shared more than just a hint about her next album. It revealed the pop star’s hilarious early football misconceptions and her determination to level up her playbook knowledge. As she put it, when she confessed, “I used to think both offenses were on the field at the same time. Like Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen is here… and then they both blow a whistle and then they go at each other,” Travis Kelce nearly lost it laughing while Jason’s iconic wheeze-laugh filled the room following which Travis corrected her: “Actually, I’m on offense and my brother’s on offense, and we’re only on the field against the defense.”

Swift also teased that the podcast was basically a dating app for Travis Kelce. “This podcast landed me a boyfriend since Travis chose to use it as his own personal dating app two years ago,” she joked. It was a direct reference to the Eras Tour pal-bracelet moment. It’s that same banter chemistry. Moreover, Swift’s sincere interest has converted fleeting listeners into Swifties to fans of football as well.

Travis Kelce’s partner’s journey reflects what many newcomers experience: bewilderment at the rules and wonder at the plan. Soon, that turns into outright obsession. By bringing her journey into the spotlight, from sideline beginner to would-be analyst, NFL broadcasts become more accessible, encouraging more fans to master the subtleties of the game. And if Swift does end up in the booth in 16 months? Are we actually ready to watch Taylor Swift break down a two-minute drill on live television?