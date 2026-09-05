Taylor Swift Reportedly Refuses Move to Kansas City Amid Frustration Over Travis Kelce’s NFL Schedule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026 gave us one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of recent times. But the newlyweds’ honeymoon period reportedly didn’t last long. Just weeks after saying “I do,” Kelce was back on a plane to Missouri to report for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in late July.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the 14-time Grammy-Award-winning singer is seemingly frustrated with how little say she has over Kelce’s calendar post-wedding. And that frustration is spilling into how she holds herself about Kansas City itself, reportedly refusing to settle there during the NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taylor Swift is not moving to Kansas City for a year. Not going to happen. So, she’s in New York. We’ve seen her in London. She has no concerts lined up. She could take her piano, she could take her guitar, and she could write a new album and call it the Kansas City album. She could do that if she wanted to. She doesn’t want to.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

According to Shuter, Taylor doesn’t want to settle in Kansas City and is instead planning to split her time evenly between traveling, New York and her own projects. Meanwhile, her husband, Travis Kelce is gearing up for what’s speculated to be the TE’s final year in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoping to win their fifth Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs gathered at St. Joseph, Missouri, July 28, 2026 for their training camp ahead of the upcoming season. Following a similar drill, Kelce flew from New York City, where he was spending time with Swift. According to reports, because of the TE’s packed football preseason schedule, the couple is facing a time crunch they didn’t expect after their marriage.

“She (Taylor) is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time – he works overtime – causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more. Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone. They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week – they are very dedicated to that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

Additional sources also revealed that even though the couple is miles apart, Swift does not exactly blame Kelce for his absence. And while she wants to spend more time with her NFL beau, the Lavender Haze singer understands what their careers demand, even when it comes with a taste of frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s harder now that they are married because she wants more, for sure. It is understandable,’ said our source. ‘They have been married almost two months, but she has not seen him a ton. She misses their morning workout sessions and cooking together. She loves having her hunky man by her side, holding her hand and opening doors for her, watching out for her. He makes her feel not just loved, but also protected. She is so madly in love that she wants to spend more time with Travis.”

With the Kansas City Chiefs opening their season against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, that crunch is only expected to intensify. Kelce will be locked into game prep, film sessions, and the demands of a full 17-game schedule, while Swift juggles her own schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, if their relationship has proven anything over the past few years, it’s that distance and demanding schedules have rarely been enough to come between them. Through tour stops, playoff runs, and now a marriage built in the public eye, Swift and Kelce have continued to make it work on their own terms.