“Taylor Swift Should Invite Jenna Bush Hager”: Colin Kaepernick’s Wife Wants the NBC Host at Travis Kelce’s Wedding

TODAY show host Jenna Bush Hager is on a hot streak. Alongside former co-host Hoda Kotb, she successfully guessed Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s and Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagements. And in January last year, she had also predicted that “Travis Kelce [and] Taylor Swift [were also] happening.” And lo and behold, Kelce popped the question seven months later.

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As a due reward, Colin Kaepernick’s wife, Nessa Diab, wants the star couple to invite Hager to their much-awaited summer wedding

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“Taylor Swift interrupted @jennasheinelle show by calling @jennabhager LIVE on air to invite her to the wedding. 🤯💍 Craaaazzzyyyyyy!!!” Diab wrote on Instagram. “Okay, fine. Taylor Swift did NOT call. 😂 But, I absolutely think Taylor should invite @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o to emcee her wedding.”

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It’s no newsflash that the Kelce-Swift wedding is going to be huge. Swift’s A-list friends, like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Suki Waterhouse, are all expected to attend, along with Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs teammates, like Patrick Mahomes and others. But perhaps the couple could create a reservation for the person who called it first.

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Bush Hager is a Swiftie and is friends with Swift. The former said on the show that the engagement had weaseled its way into her thinking, and even gave her an anxiety dream. She was on holiday with her family, but had an “anxiety dream” about being late to report the exciting development. Later, she re-shared the clip of her making the prediction on Instagram, writing, “I couldn’t be happier!!!!! ❤️”

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Whether Bush Hager will get the invite, however, is tough to tell.

Latest reports suggest that the wedding could have fewer guests than the couple imagined. RadarOnline reported that Swift was getting “tough” on inviting guests now, after details about her wedding have practically become public knowledge. The Daily Mail also reported that some guests will not be able to bring plus-ones.

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With the situation taking a serious turn, the popstar has taken another step to maintain privacy for this special event. Per TMZ, Swift is calling the guests herself over the phone, or is having her team do it; there is no paper trail.

While there are a lot of uncertainties around the wedding, the couple may have already decided on the venue.

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Madison Square Garden could be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue

A wedding at MSG.

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Sounds weird, but when you put Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the picture, the idea isn’t completely unfathomable.

As of now, Madison Square Garden has no events registered between June 29 and July 6. But according to Page Six, there could be a certain event on July 3 where a global pop icon says, “I do” to a three-time Super Bowl winner.

Out of the multiple sources that told Page Six about the venue, one of them said, “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”

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Per the publication, one of the main reasons behind choosing it as the venue is its security and multiple entrances. Blacked-out buses will carry the guests through the various entrances. And thanks to the structure’s security system, it can block intruders and paparazzi from breaking in.

The pop singer is a known face at Madison Square Garden. If they were to have their wedding there, they would very well benefit from having an emcee. Will Swift or Kelce be leaning towards Jenna Bush Hager in this case? We will have to wait and watch.