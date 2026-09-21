Taylor Swift’s Wild Reaction Caught on Air After Travis Kelce Scores TD Against Colts

Taylor Swift could not contain her excitement after her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, found the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. With NBC’s cameras cutting to the suite at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift, in a Chiefs camisole, celebrated the touchdown by pointing toward her wedding ring, a moment that quickly took over the social-media conversation.

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The NFL’s official X account shared a video of her reaction and celebration with her friends in the suite.

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“Let’s go!” Swift exclaimed before pointing to her wedding ring and saying, “That’s my husband.”

The celebration came after Kelce’s 13-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes put Kansas City up 7-9 in the first quarter.

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The Colts had opened the scoring with a touchdown from tight end Tyler Warren, with 8:25 remaining in the quarter. To put the Chiefs on the board, kicker Harrison Butker converted a 46-yard field goal before Mahomes later found Kelce for the score.

Swift, the Grammy-winning singer who married Kelce in July, was watching from the Kelce family suite alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. It was her second consecutive appearance at a Chiefs game this season after she attended Kansas City’s opener against the Denver Broncos last week.

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The moment also carried some extra significance because it was Kelce’s first touchdown since marrying Swift at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3. Kelce has also been publicly wearing his wedding band since returning for the 2026 season.

The Super Bowl-winning TE had already made clear how much the wedding meant to him before Sunday’s game. Speaking at Chiefs training camp in August, the tight end called marrying Swift “the best night of my life” and thanked everyone who celebrated with them.

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Swift has been just as open about what Kelce means to her. While accepting an MTV Video Music Award in 2024, she praised her then-boyfriend by saying, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”

Kelce, meanwhile, in his 14th NFL season and on a new one-year, $12 million contract, entered Sunday’s game after recording three catches for 71 yards against Denver in Week 1. His return to the field has come alongside plenty of attention surrounding his future, with the veteran tight end playing what has been speculated to be his final NFL season, but there has yet to be any confirmation of the same.

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Swift has been a regular presence at Chiefs games since she and Kelce went public with their relationship in 2023, and her reactions have become familiar sights during Kansas City broadcasts, but this one carried a different feel as a married couple.

