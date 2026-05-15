Taylor Swift Withholds Key Information From Guests Ahead of Wedding With Travis Kelce: Report

It’s hard to keep your life private as a celebrity. But it’s even harder to do the same if you’re Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. With the entire world eyeing their wedding festivities, the couple have already experienced a few leaks about their wedding details. But the pop star is a fast learner, and she’s taking an unconventional approach to inviting guests to the event.

According to TMZ, Taylor Swift has reportedly been personally reaching out to friends to invite them to her wedding. She has also asked guests to keep their summer schedules flexible.

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Earlier, Page Six reported that “save the dates” had already been sent out, with insiders suggesting the ceremony would take place in Rhode Island. However, later reports indicated that the couple may have scrapped those initial plans.

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This extreme withholding of information makes perfect sense for a couple that has lived their entire relationship in a glaring spotlight. From sold-out international stadiums to massive Super Bowl broadcasts, their every move has been dissected by millions. To make things worse, multiple details of their wedding were already leaked previously.

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During a conversation with Fox 5 New York, Rob Shuter revealed that the couple will get married on July 3rd, since Swift’s favorite holiday is the 4th of July. And while the exact venue remained a mystery, Shuter pointed his finger at Swift’s apartment on a street downtown to the South of Houston Street, New York.

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That date seemed to fit perfectly in the duo’s schedules. With Kelce in the offseason, it’s the most logical window for a major personal milestone. And then, he can go about training with the Chiefs and stay busy.

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Speaking of which, Andy Reid had fans smiling during a May 14 appearance on Kansas City radio station 96.5, when he was asked whether he’d received an invite to the rumored wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

“I probably have,” Andy joked. “If I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going.”

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Andy Reid’s connection to Taylor Swift actually goes back years. She previously shared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce, that her father, Scott Swift, has known Reid for quite some time.

“I didn’t really know what the sports were that he was doing,” the singer-songwritter admitted at the time, “but I knew that that was my dad’s friend Andy Reid.”

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With details about guests, location, and timing already leaking, the couple appears to be tightening their privacy even further.

Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding plans reportedly continue to leak

On May 14, 2026, the Daily Mail published photos showing Taylor Swift’s bodyguard outside her New York City apartment carrying a white garment bag and tote reportedly from Stella McCartney.

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While it’s not confirmed whether McCartney has designed Swift’s wedding dress, the two share a long-standing friendship. Swift has often worn McCartney’s designs, including during the Evermore and Folklore eras, and the pair also collaborated on the 2019 Stella x Taylor capsule collection.

With all of this happening, Swift and Kelce will make sure to tighten the security even more for the upcoming days.

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“Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like. ” one of OK Magazine’s sources said. “The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.”

Swift’s and Kelce’s relationship has generated relentless attention from sports media, entertainment outlets, paparazzi, and social platforms alike. That’s why keeping things private seems like the best option.