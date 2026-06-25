Taylor Swift’s Dad Steps In to Protect Singer’s Fortune With “Ironclad” Prenup Ahead of Wedding With Travis Kelce

Regardless of how different they are, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have defied all odds about their relationship. One of the biggest ‘it’ couples of this generation, they seem to be unbreakable. However, just in case this fairytale romance heads for doom, Swift’s dad has stepped in to protect her from any future financial damage.

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“Sources tell Naughty But Nice that as Taylor and Travis Kelce move closer to marriage, Scott (Taylor’s father) has quietly helped oversee an ironclad prenup—one that insiders say both Taylor and Travis fully support,” Former celebrity publicist turned journalist, Rob Shuter, reported on his blog.

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With Forbes estimating Taylor Swift’s net worth at $2 billion, the Eras Tour headliner is one of the most recognized and wealthiest pop singers. It is definitely a fortune worth safeguarding. The ticket sales from her Eras tour alone got her that lofty amount, which The New York Times reported was double the ticket sales of any other concert in history.

Being a global sensation automatically implies that there is big money involved. Swift has also earned approximately $800 million in royalties, while her net worth is bolstered by at least $110 million worth of real estate. With a fortune this large, a prenup arrangement seemed necessary to Taylor’s father, being the prudent wealth manager that he is.

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Imago May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Taylor Swift during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Scott Swift has years of experience as a stockbroker, and years of dealing in stocks and bonds have given him caution. Swift has also served as Vice President of Merrill Lynch, an American investment management and wealth management division of Bank of America. Shuter’s anonymous insider also spoke about how prudent Swift can be when required.

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“He’s a fist in a velvet glove,” said the insider. “Polite, charming, and incredibly warm—but when it comes to protecting his daughter and her business interests, nobody is sharper.”

Scott Swift is certainly maintaining his image as an experienced financial manager, as a prenup will ensure that in case the marriage fails, Taylor’s pre-marital assets will be protected. Kelce, who is worth around $90 million, reportedly has no problems with this arrangement.

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“Travis respects Scott tremendously,” Shuter’s insider added. “He understands that Scott helped build one of the most successful entertainment brands in history. There was never any drama and never any pushback.”

With the wedding slated to be held over the 4th of July weekend, Kelce and Scott both seem to have Taylor’s best interests at heart.

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Travis Kelce’s dad has a special memory of Taylor Swift

FOX 29 Philly caught up with Ed Kelce, Jason and Travis’ father, as he was manning a stand at Jason Kelce’s annual fundraiser, ‘Team 62’. When asked about the wedding, Ed Kelce spoke of his affection for Taylor Swift and the excitement it brings to both families.

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“I’m super excited. She’s a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door, “ he said.

Taylor first met Ed when the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos in October 2023. Ed holds a very specific memory of that day.

“She gets up to go get a drink or something,” he added. “She starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. And that really, to me, said a whole lot,” he said, praising Swift.

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Both families are clearly very excited about the upcoming festivities, Taylor and Travis most of all, as the Chiefs’ star will be adding another ring to his three existing championship rings.