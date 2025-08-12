Taylor Swift’s 5-Word Message Will Make Fans Go Crazy After Joining Travis Kelce’s New Heights Podcast

Taylor Swift is sending Swifties into a frenzy! The pop diva revealed yet another huge bombshell while making headlines for her first appearance on NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast on August 13. Since the couple started dating in 2023 after the Eras Tour concert in July 2023, Swift’s presence at Chiefs games is considered a ‘good luck charm’ for the team’s strong performance. And, the viewership has dramatically increased due to Swift’s popularity.

In fact, the Chiefs, including their Super Bowl victory, had a 19-4 record in games where Swift was present. This striking figure supports the “lucky charm” theory. “I’m just there to support Travis,” the singer once stated. The two always draw notice because of their undeniable chemistry and close bond. And, once again, the NFL dynamic duo is making waves. And, the cause is really genuine this time.

On one hand, the Grammy-winning singer’s debut on the New Heights podcast sparked significant buzz among fans. On the other side, the revelation of the release of her next sensational music chapter came as a surprise for Swifties. Indeed, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend revealed a sneak peek of her new album in a mint green briefcase during the podcast preview session, albeit the cover art still remains undetermined. “So I wanted to show you something.” This is how the singer teased her most anticipated TS12 music album.

Her next album follows the success of The Tortured Poets Department, released back in April 2024. It featured songs about her relationship with Kelce, including “So High School” and “The Alchemy.” Undoubtedly, her latest promotion turned the heads of the sports fans. “It’s official! Taylor announced TS12 on New Heights! It’s called The Life of a Showgirl!” the post caption reads.

In the recent clip shared by Kelce’s brothers’ podcast page on Aug. 12, she sent the five-word message to her fans that uplifted many spirits. Her brand new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” the singer announced. Amazingly, the pop singer has now officially regained the ownership of her master recordings.

When will new music be released then? Although she states on her website that the pre-ordered items will be delivered before October 13th, she includes an explanation that reads, “This is not the release date, official release date to be announced.”

A particularly emotional reference to Taylor and Travis’ relationship is her announcement of her new album on the Kelce brothers’ podcast. Interestingly, Spotify billboards started to appear in Nashville and New York City shortly after the album announcement surfaced. Each included a code that could be scanned to access the playlist track, “And, baby, that’s show business for you”.

Although Swift’s own songs are included in the collection, fans are expected to sift through the tracklist in search of Easter eggs or hidden hints, as they have done with her past albums.

Swift’s entry into sports media gives her marketing approach a new angle, especially since her boyfriend and his brother hinted at her upcoming album on the New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Online rumors arose after the Kelce brothers teased a “mystery guest” on Monday morning. They confirmed late in the evening that Travis’s girlfriend and the pop sensation will be appearing on Wednesday’s show. “Taylor’s about to do a f*cking podcast!” their post caption read. It also included the teaser clip.

The preview of the episode sealed the deal for a future collaboration. Swift sat next to Travis Kelce, who donned a blue hoodie. “It’s such a nice color on you,” she adored her NFL beau. Hence, NFL TE could not hide his playful yet emotional side. “Yeah, it’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. That’s why we match so well,” he grinned. Then the energy came from Swift. “We’re about to do a f—— podcast!” the singer confirmed her debut appearance in Kelce’s show. Their playful exchange between the duo sent fans spiraling. It indeed demonstrated how well the Kelce-Swift universe manages to maintain the limelight.

Fans focused on one aspect of the Kelce brothers’ upcoming podcast when they posted the image in anticipation sensing an announcement. Although Jason donned Swift products, the orange backdrop attracted even more interest. The color was exactly the same as the one that Swift’s official marketing team, Taylor Nation, used in a recent 12-slide post.

Taylor Nation quickly revealed the confirmation. “It’s happening!!!!!! Taylor will be on New Heights this Wednesday at 7 pm ET!!!!” The post caption reads. Swift will make her appearance on August 13 at 7 p.m. ET. Remarkably, Taylor Swift spent a large portion of the NFL offseason with Travis, who is getting ready for his 13th season with the Chiefs. She attended all of the team’s games last season, including the 2024 Super Bowl triumph. And now, Swifties can’t wait as this podcast moment feels like history in the making.