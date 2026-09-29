Taylor Swift’s Former Home Hits the Market Amid Her Reported Reluctance to Move to Kansas City

Long before Taylor Swift became part of the NFL community and built a record-breaking career with 14 Grammys, she had a home base in California. While the Beverly Hills property served as Swift’s residence almost eight years ago, she isn’t the one selling it today.

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According to Page Six, the property has been listed on the market for $7,995,000 by its current owners, fashion designer Nicolas Bijan and interior designer Roxy Bijan, who purchased it off-market from Taylor Swift in 2018.

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The estate is a 1.5-acre mini-compound that blends classic Southern California design with deep pop-culture history. The living spaces are split across a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom main house and a detached 1-bedroom, 1-bath guest house, accumulating 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in total.

Originally constructed in 1941 for the iconic Pillsbury family, the country-style compound underwent a dramatic transformation after Taylor Swift sold it in 2018 to luxury fashion mogul Nicolas Bijan (founder of NB44) and his interior designer wife, Roxy Bijan.

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They launched a room-by-room contemporary renovation featured across Architectural Digest while noting that a beautiful piano sat in the home office during Swift’s tenure – the exact room where foundational work for 1989 occurred.

“When we moved in, there was a beautiful piano in the home office. I couldn’t help but be inspired by what had happened in that room,” Bijan told Page Six, adding that he started his own fashion brand, NB44, in the same space. “You can tell beautiful things have happened here. I hope the next person that lives there will feel creatively inspired.”

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Per the reports, avid pop-culture fans will be able to instantly recognize the property’s interiors and rolling lawns from Swift’s iconic Vogue “73 Questions” Video Interview filmed on-site.

That said, despite complete internal remodeling, a piece of Swift’s personal history remains intact on the grounds – an olive tree planted by her former partner, DJ Calvin Harris, still thrives in the garden.

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Other than that, the property offers a secluded English countryside vibe which is hidden behind a dense canopy of over a dozen mature live oak trees. The property is designed to feel like a remote European retreat while remaining a mere five-minute drive from luxury landmarks like the Polo Lounge.

“The house is special because of the privacy and the seclusion. It feels like you’re in the English countryside, but you can hop in the car and head straight to the Polo Lounge,” Nicolas told Page Six.

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The property also has French doors throughout the compound that open up to custom brick patios, outdoor fire pits, fountains, a massive motor court tailored for eight vehicles, and a newly built pickleball court for the potential buyers.

Taylor Swift sold the property off-market in 2018 for $4 million, after which she primarily resided in New York City while rotating through her vast portfolio of other homes.

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However, despite her extensive real estate portfolio, reports suggest that even after taking major steps in her personal life, relocating long-term remains a different story.

Taylor Swift Has “No Plans” to Move to Kansas City After Marriage

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in July, 2026 after roughly three years of dating. Both are standout personalities in their respective fields, and Kelce lives in a gated 17,000-square-foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas, located about 20 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium.

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But according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, Swift has no plans to move into Kelce’s home for at least a year.

“Taylor Swift is not moving to Kansas City for a year. Not going to happen,” Shuter said on The Nerve podcast.

Shuter also noted that Swift’s decision is less about the state of her marriage and more about maintaining her personal freedom and existing lifestyle.

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Other than that, Travis Kelce is completely “locked down” in Missouri with training camps, daily practices, and a 17-game regular NFL season schedule. Hence, relocating to Kansas City full-time would also potentially mean Swift spending vast amounts of time alone or adjusting entirely around his restrictive routine.

Despite that, so far in the 2026 NFL regular season, Taylor Swift was present at Arrowhead Stadium for both of the Kansas City Chiefs’ home matchups (Week 1 and Week 2) to support her husband.

During the Week 1 game on September 14, 2026, against the Denver Broncos, Swift was also spotted watching the game alongside actor Tom Cruise. However, in Week 3, she missed her first game of the season when the Chiefs traveled for an away game against the Miami Dolphins, as Swift was in Los Angeles attending the MTV Video Music Awards that same evening.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Swift travels to Las Vegas to watch the Chiefs face the Raiders in Week 4.