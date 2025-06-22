Taylor Swift’s Presence Felt At Drake Maye’s Wedding After Fiancée Announced Special News

The 2025 offseason is officially the wedding season for the NFL stars. Aaron Rodgers secretly getting married to a mystery woman. Then, the newcomer Travis Hunter tying the knot with Leanna Lenee. But that’s not it. Even Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld said their ‘I dos.’ Now, the camera pans towards New England. The Patriots’ QB Drake Maye joins the list with Ann Michael Hudson.

On June 21st, it became official, and their love story was capped off with a special feature from a singing sensation who’s making her own rounds with romance updates this offseason, Taylor Swift. A clip from Mrs. Maye is going viral.

The post features a sneak peek of the newlyweds dancing to the tunes of Tay Tay’s ‘Love Story’, mouthing the words along as they danced. Love stories often find their soundtrack in songs that capture the heart’s deepest emotions, and Swift’s song is one that has defined countless romances. The song choice was no coincidence either; it echoed the couple’s own story, one that began in middle school and has now blossomed into a lifelong commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson go way back to their middle school days. Showing up at his high school games, cheering him on as he started under center for UNC, Ann has done it all. From school to college, through the ‘24 NFL Draft, it was never just about Drake. It was always Drake and Maye together.

This bond of togetherness strengthened back in January. When the Pats QB knelt down on one knee, popping ‘THE’ question, on a trip to Mexico against a beautiful ocean backdrop. And now, their journey finally came full circle as June rolled around. So, what better way to celebrate a story that goes back years than with the very song that defines romance, right?

Meanwhile, Maye had accidentally slipped the wedding date a few weeks ago. While talking about his offseason plans in an interview, he spilled the beans with a grin. “Shoot, my plans. Focus on tomorrow, got another day of practice. Getting married in two weeks,” he said. And while people pondered the whens and wheres, the actual announcement also felt like a soft launch.

Drake and Ann Maye’s special day

After Drake proposed to Ann, he shared a heartfelt post with the caption, “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you! ❤.” It was, indeed, a beautiful post with the magical beachside moment. Fast forward to now, when the day finally rolled around, Ann dropped the news with an IG post of her own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a carousel that featured the beautiful couple, Ann wrote, “Today’s the day!!!!👰🏻‍♀️ I love you and can’t wait to marry you❤️.” As Ann dropped the news, congratulations poured in from all corners. While we wait for the official pictures to drop, Ann has shared some more sneak peeks from her special day.

via Imago Credits: Instagram @annmichaelhmaye

After the Mayes celebrated their union at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Ann Michael Maye (yep, the name’s official now, just check the IG username update!) shared sneak peeks on her IG story. Reposting the stories put up by her squad, the stories painted the perfect picture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drake and Ann standing in front of a solo table against the lush green countryside, stole the show. There were also pictures of their first dance on the white and blue checkered dance floor. One picture even had a friend writing “Today was a fairytale” (another TS reference). But the highlight? The newly married couple feeding each other spoonful of their white wedding cake. And with that, here’s the new NFL power couple.

For Drake Maye, there’s a month before the training camps begin. He will be working hard with the team when the time comes around. But for now, he has all the time in the world to enjoy his newly wedded bliss. One ring is down and accounted for. When the season rolls around, can he lead the Pats to the promise land and get himself an SB ring as well?