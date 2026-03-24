Team USA QB Endorses Lamar Jackson & Kyler Murray’s Skills for Olympics Flag Football

With flag football set to go global in 2028, the focus shifts to whether NFL players could dominate the sport. The non-contact football will find its place at the 2028 Summer Olympics, but it has drawn interest from many NFL heavyweights. But Team USA quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette III has already picked his favorites. He believes players such as Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have the required skill sets to make the cut. Yet, Doucette III has warned that it’s not as simple as it looks.

“I think Kyler does have a skill set that does translate over, just like we say Lamar has a skill set that translates over, even the receivers, right?” Doucette III said on the Wake Up Barstool podcast.

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“But it’s just understanding the game and taking a time out to actually come to that field and learn the depths of the field because this is much smaller. And a lot of the guys they say like after they went out in practice, it was like, ‘We was running out with dig routes all the way across field, but we was going out of bounds because we’re expecting so much more field to continue my route.’ And it’s like now by the time they kind of getting a full stride, they are almost going out of bounds.”

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Both Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have emerged as top picks for flag football because of their dual-threat abilities. The duo possesses explosive speed and a powerful passing game. But as Doucette III highlighted, poor judgment among NFL players due to differences in field sizes can give an advantage to full-time flag footballers. An NFL field is usually 70 yards by 25 yards, while a field used in flag football is much smaller.

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So, Murray and Jackson’s athleticism and spontaneity may suit the fast-paced nature of the game. But it takes a sound understanding of spacing and timing to grasp the sport. When asked how long it would take NFL players to adjust, Doucette admitted there’s no simple answer. He believes the two sports feature different styles of play, and the skill set varies accordingly.

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For instance, football relies on physicality, explaining the tough build of NFL players. Conversely, flag football players tend to be smaller and more agile. At 5’7 and 140 pounds, Doucette highlighted how his physique differs drastically from that of most NFL players, such as the Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow. What ultimately matters is how committed a player is to learning the game.

In his view, dedication and practicing the sport’s unique skill set can pave the way. Meanwhile, Doucette’s take comes after a team led by NFL stars fell short at the Flag Football Classic event in Los Angeles.

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Doucette’s Lamar Jackson comments follow Team USA’s dominance

Team USA proved its mettle in flag football yet again while delivering a performance that was nothing short of gold-standard. The five-time IFAF world champion dominated the Flag Football Classic event, which took place on March 21 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Their win carries weight as it came against two teams loaded with both current and retired NFL players.

They faced squads led by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, featuring multiple big names. These include Jalen Hurts, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Jalen Ramsey. The outcome? Brady’s Founders, coached by Denver Broncos‘ head coach Sean Payton, lost 16-43 to Team USA in a lopsided manner.

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They also edged out Kyle Shanahan’s Wildcats FFC 39-16 on the back of Doucette’s sterling performance. He threw seven passes for 63 yards and hauled in three touchdowns while adding one more to the ground attack. The QB once again showcased why he’s the face of Team USA’s dominance. Additionally, his teammate Nico Casares contributed three touchdowns in both games.

Meanwhile, defenders Isaiah Calhoun and Aamir Brown intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. After the game, Doucette III sent a powerful message addressed to critics who often undermine their talent and skills.

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“We came out this weekend with that on our mind to say, ‘Hey, let’s show these guys that we are talented, that we are flag football, and not to be overlooked by anyone in the world,’” he said.

The big win brought individual awards worth $100,000 to all players on Team USA. And now, the team looks ahead to defending its title at the 2026 World Championships in Düsseldorf.