Team USA Receives 6-Figure News Immediately After Beating Joe Burrow, Tom Brady & Others at Flag Football

Essentials Inside The Story The inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic sees Team USA dominate.

For the first time, the NFL allowed its players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

Explore how the games went down.

The five consecutive world titles already under Team USA’s belt show why they are dominant. Conquering the Tom Brady-hosted Fanatics Flag Football Classic provided yet another reason they cannot be ignored. To top that, they even went undefeated against the NFL players, and now it’s time for them to enjoy the fruits of their victory.

“Team USA players will each receive $100,000 for winning the Fanatics Flag Football Classic,” Front Office Sports reported via X on March 21. “They won all of their games by a margin of 106-44, against teams comprised of NFL players and celebrities.”

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Back in May 2025, the NFL permitted its players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics, allowing one player per team plus an international addition. This naturally created excitement and a bit of rivalry between seasoned flag football athletes like those in Team USA and NFL stars. And the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which relocated to Los Angeles due to tensions in the Middle East, became the perfect stage for that clash.

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While Team Founders and Team Wildcats leaned on celebrities and big NFL stars like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, Team USA brought a roster filled with players from the U.S. Men’s National Team, which is the reigning IFAF Flag Football World Champion. And that difference showed immediately on March 21 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

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During their first game against the Wildcats, quarterback Darrell Doucette III set the tone early for Team USA by scoring the first touchdown. Moments later, Team USA’s cornerback Isaiah Calhoun intercepted Wildcats’ captain Joe Burrow and returned it for a touchdown. By halftime, Team USA led 19-6 and never looked back, sealing a 39-14 win over the Wildcats.

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In their second game against Tom Brady’s Founders, Team USA turned things up even more. They scored 24 unanswered points in the first half. Team USA also didn’t record a single incomplete pass in the game while defeating the Founders 43-16 to reach the championship game. The Wildcats also later reached the championship game after beating the Founders 34-26 to set up a rematch with Team USA.

In the second contest against Team USA, the Wildcats tried a slower, more strategic approach by controlling the clock and limiting possessions. It briefly worked, as Burrow’s team tied the game 6-6 late in the first half. But Team USA adjusted quickly, and they scored again before halftime to take a 12-6 lead.

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Team USA eventually secured a 24-14 victory over the Wildcats, and Doucette starred once more, scoring three touchdowns in the game. He finished the day with 6 total touchdowns and helped Team USA score on 14 of their 15 drives.

That performance earned Doucette the MVP honors in the tournament, and it also added weight to his earlier claims about being better at flag football than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes did not participate in the tournament due to his recovery from a knee injury, Doucette showcased his abilities against NFL stars like Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow and came out on top. But the host of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic also had his moments on Saturday.

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Tom Brady shines at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic despite his winless outing

In his team’s first game on Saturday, Tom Brady escaped pressure from Team USA and fired a precise throw for a score. While facing a fourth-and-goal from 20-plus yards out, Brady hit receiver Stefon Diggs for a touchdown in the end zone. On the next play, Brady connected with his longtime New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski for a two-point conversion. But on the play, Gronkowski also injured his hamstring and did not return to action, which was an early setback for the Founders.

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While Tom Brady played his last football game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2023 before retiring from the NFL, he has now shown that even as a 48-year-old, he can sling it. Brady finished the tournament with 85 yards and 2 touchdowns, but despite his efforts, the Founders failed to secure a win against Team USA or the Wildcats.

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“My heart is really hurting right now,” Tom Brady said in an interview between the games.

The competitive fire remains strong in Brady, but the result of his flag football tournament showed that it wasn’t just about talent. Having practiced only a couple of times before the event, NFL players were still learning the nuances of flag football, and it showed on Saturday. NFL players struggled to pull flags cleanly, often committing penalties by grabbing jerseys or shorts, which is strictly prohibited in flag football.

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Meanwhile, Team USA executed with deep familiarity with the format, and they scored a combined 106 points against the Wildcats and Founders in just three games. Before the event, Tom Brady had also acknowledged the challenge that Team USA might give to NFL players.

“There’s a lot of talent out there on the field,” Tom Brady had said. “There are a lot of guys who are gonna want to go out there and perform really well. I love having Team USA involved, too. Because I think they are gonna bring out the best in us.”

Moreover, Team USA’s performance exposed the gap between traditional football skills and flag football expertise, and reminded everyone why they also deserve their spots in the USA squad for the 2028 Olympics.