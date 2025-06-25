Tears Flow as Clark Hunt’s Daughter Takes Major Step Away From Family Spotlight

Ava Hunt is all set to build a legacy of her own! The youngest daughter of Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt and former Miss Kansas USA Tavia Hunt is focusing on her personal growth on the SMU campus and beyond. At SMU’s Cox School of Business, she celebrates her Texas heritage while participating in many activities. And just like her family, faith guides her. “What a joy it is to serve a God who moves in such miraculous ways,” she mentioned on her IG on April 17. Now, she’s stepping away from the family’s football legacy. For a month, it’ll all be about learning and growing; her next chapter starts here.

Nonetheless, she’s the family’s youngest, trying to navigate on her own. So, obviously, as Ava embarks on her journey to Kanakuk to serve as a camp counselor, her family’s already feeling the distance. On June 24, just before leaving, Ava shared a sweet mirror selfie with her mom, Tavia. Both had put on identical smiles. Ava captioned it simply: “the best ever.” Tavia re-shared the photo with a heartfelt message: “She’s off to be a camp counselor!” followed by airplane, camp, and cross emojis. Then came the part every mom feels—“Oh, how I’m going to miss my baby!” The statement said it all.

However, it wasn’t just Tavia who felt the weight of goodbye. Ava’s older sister, Gracie, who shares a birthday with her on March 29, also marked the send-off with backup. Her teacup Pomeranian, Yeti, made the trip too. Gracie, aka “Yeti Mom,” posted a video of Ava playing with the pup and captioned it, “Going to miss her so much.” Even Yeti looked like he wasn’t ready to say goodbye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@avahunt

AD

Ava re-shared the emotional moment, captioning “brb crying” along with puppy-face emojis. It was truly overwhelming for her to share such affectionate moments before the big leap into camp life at Kanakuk. It is one of the country’s premier Christian leadership camps, building the next generation of leaders through biblical grounding and athletic challenges. Since 1926, it’s shaped young leaders through faith and athletic challenges. Now, Ava’s headed there for a month-long summer gig before starting her second year at SMU this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ava Hunt’s journey at SMU

Ava Hunt began her journey at SMU last fall. With a pink dorm room, vanity mirror, and neon signs, her space quickly went viral. Some fans even called it the “best dorm room” they had seen. Leaving her at SMU was an emotional moment for her mother. Tavia posted on her IG, at the time, “Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU.” Before starting college, Ava endured an unexpected scare because of a hiking accident that led to emergency surgery. But she bounced back in time for the school year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides this, Ava’s freshman year at SMU was quite happening as she joined the cheerleading squad and pledged to Pi Beta Phi. By November, she was fully embracing Greek life at SMU’s Beaux and Arrows Fall Formal, as she turned heads in a golden dress with a mystery date by her side, who was sporting wavy, brown-haired in a classic black and white tux with a bowtie.

In February 2025, the Hunts reunited in Dallas for Parents’ Weekend at SMU. Ava Hunt posted a family photo outside the Pi Beta Phi house. She wore an SMU sweater and boots. Recently, she’s been enjoying time with family and friends, attending events like the Professional Bull Riders World Finals, while taking part in SMU sports and campus activities. Over the summer, she will attend cheer camp, which will prepare her for the upcoming school year as she looks forward to academics, cheer, and Greek life at SMU.