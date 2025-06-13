Tee Higgins’ Mom Sends 2-Word Emotional Message to Son as Bengals Star Reveals True Colors

“Ma, I love you. I did this for us. This is for us,” Tee Higgins had said after signing the extension with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this offseason. He might be a big-time wide receiver, but he’s an even bigger ‘Mama’s boy’. Having been raised in a difficult neighborhood, Tee had a rough childhood. One that he often spent at his aunt’s or grandparents’ home because of his mother’s lifestyle. While their relationship might not have had the perfect start, it’s become better with time now.

Tee’s mother, Camilla Stewart, in the early days, always wondered if her kid even loved her. “I used to think, ‘Does this kid love me?’ because Tee never talked,” she said. But that soon cleared up when his mother took him to football camps at Clemson and the University of Tennessee. She recalls how they just used to sit, ride, and talk in their bubble Chevy. It was during those rides that Tee would just say to her, “Mom, I love you.” He also wouldn’t care if anybody called him a mama’s boy; rather, he would just say, “I am.”

Since then, they have been very close to each other, with Higgins’ mom often commenting and supporting her son on the internet. She did the same on Thursday, when she reacted to a post on X by the Bengals, featuring Tee. Reacting to the post, Camille tweeted, “My guy #sillytailself #neveradullmoment #loveutolife @teehiggins5,” along with a kissing emoji.

In the original post, Tee can be seen in a Bengals photoshoot, showing his off-field personality and just being his quirky self. We’ve never really seen this side of him, so that’s new. The video starts with him making a funny face and just ‘silently’ screaming. It’s just a whole montage of funny moments. One second, he’s making a jump on a mattress, the next he’s showing off his dance moves with Ja’Marr Chase laughing in the background. He even found a mannequin somehow and said, “This is my boy, uhh, Toby,” naming it. The rest of the montage was just him dancing around until he was asked to make a dinosaur impression. As one would expect, he just raised his hands, making them look small, and went, “RAWR.”

Higgins might not have talked enough about his dancing skills, or any others for that matter. But a question on a podcast revealed yet another side of him when he spoke of an alternate career he could’ve had. And no, it’s not dancing.

Tee Higgins reveals his alternate career choice

Tee Higgins has been very efficient for the Cincinnati Bengals as a wide receiver. But what if I told you, he almost did not get into the NFL. In his alternate career choice, instead of jumping and making receptions, he would rather be jumping and scoring hoops. Yes, you guessed it right, Tee Higgins was so good at Basketball that he almost didn’t become a football player.

During a recent appearance on The Sitdown Podcast with Malik Wright, Tee talked about his basketball background. When asked if he could have made the NBA if not the NFL, he said, “I feel like I would have had a good chance. You know what I mean? Especially if I would have worked on my skills like I did with football, I feel like I would have.”

In the podcast, Higgins revealed that he was a standout Basketball player in his high school and swore by his skills. When challenged to a one-on-one game or a three-point contest by Wright, Higgins almost laughed at the idea that he could be beaten. “I’m a good shooter. I can shoot. Not at all, we can go do this after we’re done with the show. I’m down, I’m down. Listen, that’s space and opportunity,” he said.

Standing at 6-feet-4 and highly athletic, Higgins believes that he would have been a good show in the NBA. It was only because of his choice that he is now a top performer for the Cincinnati Bengals.