10 Best Super Bowl Party Foods Before the Final Gameday: From Pigs in a Blanket to Wings

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are planning to face off in the biggest game in America, the Super Bowl. With all the attention now focused on Sunday, you may be planning to attend a Super Bowl party. But there’s always that one hard decision: what do I bring?

10. Loaded fries

Loaded fries have become a trend at Super Bowl parties. Fries are simple to make, and the toppings are easily customizable.

From loaded Texas fries with bacon and cheese to chilli cheese fries, there’s sure to be enough variety to make everyone happy.

9. Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks have always been a staple for the Super Bowl. Everyone loves a good cheese pull, and they are easy to make.

Frozen mozzarella sticks take just about 15 minutes to cook in the oven and even less time in an air fryer. With the convenience of making multiple batches and mozzarella sticks universally loved, you can never go wrong with fried cheese sticks.

8. BBQ

Barbeque will likely always make an appearance. It is an American staple at cookouts, but they could be a hassle.

From burgers and hot dogs to steaks and brisket, barbequing takes time. It is by far the most difficult to get right on this list, and it could be quite pricey, but it is never a bad choice. If you have the time and capabilities, BBQ will surely be a hit during this year’s Super Bowl.

7. Sliders

Sliders have been rising in popularity over the years. Hawaiian rolls are universally loved, and adding your choice of meat only makes it better.

While sliders may take some time to cook, they offer plenty of variety and customization. From chicken and steak sliders to breakfast sliders, they could be made to your party’s liking. Sliders are also smaller portions, allowing you not miss a single snap.

Sliders are the perfect balance between comfort food and game-day convenience.

6. Chicken fingers

Similar to mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers are conveniently easy to make. Within 30 minutes, you’ll be able to cook a batch of chicken fingers in the oven. Even fresh, non-frozen fingers could be made in less than an hour, but could be more pricey.

Chicken fingers are a big hit with a variety of sauces. BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, and buffalo sauces are all good choices, and can be acquired for cheap. With an unexpected variety and convenience to make, chicken fingers make for a great food to eat during the Super Bowl.

5. Nachos

Nachos carry a great variety of customization. From classic nachos with just cheese to loaded nachos with various meats, you’re sure to find a variety you like.

The best part of nachos? They might be the easiest on this list to make. Buy some chips, throw some cheese in the microwave, and add any toppings of your desire. Paired with their easy-to-make recipes, nachos can be eaten without missing a moment of Super Bowl action.

4. Chips and dip

The cheapest option of them all is chips and dip. Chips and dip are an accepted snack anywhere you go. Eating at a restaurant? You’ll probably have chips as an appetizer. Grabbing a snack at the gas station for a road trip? Chips are always a great choice.

So it’s no wonder that chips and your choice of a dip have remained a steady hit at gatherings. It doesn’t matter what dip you decide to bring. Spinach dip, salsa, cheese, beans, all options are on the table. The convenience and affordability of chips and dip make it one of our top choices.

3. Pigs in a blanket

Pigs in a blanket are the big surprise on the list. They are an easy snack to make and affordable, but that’s not why they appear third on our list. They are simply loved.

Pigs in a blanket will never get a groan out of anyone when they show up at a party. They are easy to snack on while watching the game and are fulfilling. On top of their beloved flavor, it’s easy to bring plenty for everyone at an affordable price.

2. Pizza

Pizza is a no-brainer. While not always on the affordable side, it reigns as one of the top foods to enjoy anywhere. From Chicago deep dish pizzas to New York’s thin crust, there are enough variations in pizza for everyone to enjoy.

Speaking of customization, pizza has evolved over the years as one of the most customizable foods. Tomato sauce gives you heartburn? Get a BBQ pizza. Don’t like meat? They have vegan options.

Classics like pepperoni and sausage never disappoint, but if you need to make variations to make everyone happy, the choice is there. Pizza would be the clear-cut No. 1 option if it weren’t for…

1. Wings

This may be a controversial pick for number one. Wings are messy, pricey, and some people can’t take the heat. But if there’s ever a time to enjoy wings, it’s during the Super Bowl.

The National Chicken Council is estimating Americans to eat around 1.48 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LX. A different survey by EatingWell recorded 37 U.S. states ranking wings as the No. 1 Super Bowl option.

It’s hard to explain, but wings just scream “football!” The perfect balance of being a finger food and a snack you don’t get to eat every day makes it our, and many Americans’, top choice for a Super Bowl snack.