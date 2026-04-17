10 Draft Night Trades That Could Actually Happen: Chiefs Trade Up to No. 6, Commanders to No. 3

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys are the most likely candidates to trade up

Arizona may trade back into the first round with Houston

The Chiefs may move up from No. 9 to No. 6 or from No. 29 to No. 20

The NFL Draft is officially under a week away, and on Thursday afternoon, we got some pretty interesting news. According to Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach, we could see a boatload of trades on draft night.

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So that got me thinking, what trades could actually happen on draft night? There have been plenty of years where we expected a lot of trades, but ended up getting hardly any. I don’t know how many we’ll actually get this Thursday, but there are a lot of teams seemingly doing their due diligence on a potential trade-up.

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Here are 10 trades that I believe could actually happen on draft night, and how likely I think they are to happen.

Washington Commanders Trade Up To No. 3

Imago September 20, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_269 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Trade Details: WAS trades picks No. 7, No. 71 & 2027 2nd-rounder to ARI for pick No. 3

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This is a trade nobody is really talking about, but could certainly happen on draft night. The Arizona Cardinals would probably want to move back, pick up a couple of assets, and snag an offensive tackle later in the top-10. They just need to have someone interested in moving all the way up to three, and I think the Washington Commanders could be a sneaky team.

EssentiallySports NFL Draft Expert Tony Pauline reported earlier this week that Washington is in love with Jeremiyah Love. If he’s on the board when they pick, they are going to take the Notre Dame running back, and the only way to guarantee that they get him is to move up to No. 3 and jump the Tennessee Titans.

Washington would have to give up a lot of draft capital to get this move done, but if it keeps Jayden Daniels from having to run as much and that keeps him healthy, it’s worth it.

Likelihood: 20 percent

Cincinnati Bengals Trade Up To No. 5

Imago December 7, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 is dragged down by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 in the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251207_zaf_s304_042 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Trade Details: CIN trades picks No. 10 & No. 41 to NYG for picks No. 5 & No. 105

The Cincinnati Bengals have done a pretty good job revamping their defense this offseason. They brought in Bryan Cook, who I think could be a difference maker at safety, and Boye Mafe, who should give their pass rush some much-needed help. There’s still plenty of work to do, but it feels like this defense is a game-changing linebacker away from being a pretty good defense in 2026.

If Arvell Reese falls or Sonny Styles is still available at No. 5, we could see the Bengals entertain a move up for one of those two guys. Reese can do a little bit of everything and can even come off the edge if they need some help getting after the passer. Styles is more of a prototypical middle linebacker, and he’s a freak athlete, so he could certainly help them out there.

As for the New York Giants, there are a lot of rumors swirling about them wanting Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs, but they also have a big need at offensive tackle that needs to be addressed. If Mauigoa comes off the board to Arizona at No. 3, which is a real possibility, they could move back, pick up a second-rounder, and take a Spencer Fano or Monroe Freeling at No. 10.

Likelihood: 25 percent

New Orleans Saints Trade Up To No. 5

Imago December 06, 2025 Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between BYU Cougars the and Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_889 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Trade Details: NO trades picks No. 8, No. 73 & No. 136 to NYG for picks No. 5 & No. 192

I know a ton of New Orleans Saints fans (myself included) don’t want the Saints to trade up, but it’s Mickey Loomis, and when he falls in love with a prospect, he’s going to do whatever it takes to make sure he gets him, so you can never rule out a trade up.

The Saints need an edge rusher opposite of Chase Young. They’ve been linked to Rueben Bain Jr. throughout the draft process, but he doesn’t fit the Saints’ typical mold. They like their defensive ends to have the prototypical build, so David Bailey is much more their style.

If Bailey starts to slide, just like he did in our live mock draft last night, the Saints are definitely a team to watch. Like I said before, there’s a real chance New York tries to move out of No. 5 and secure a tackle in the back half of the top-10, so if Bailey slides, they could start receiving a ton of calls to move back, and the Saints allow them to drop just a few spots and likely still secure their top target.

Likelihood: 25 percent

Dallas Cowboys Trade Up To No. 6

Imago December 31, 2025: Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. 4 makes his way to the end zone with a 9-yard touchdown catch ahead of Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles 0 during the first half of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251231_zaf_m67_017 Copyright: xAlxDiazx

Trade Details: DAL trades picks No. 12, No. 92 & 2027 3rd-rounder to CLE for pick No. 6

Everyone is talking about the Dallas Cowboys trading up in the first round, and while I think it would be idiotic to do so if they had to give up both of their first rounders, I think there’s a world where they could move up from No. 12 to No. 6 and not have to give up No. 20. They’d have to move off of pick No. 92 and probably their second or third rounder next year, but if they can get up to No. 6 and not have to give up No. 20, they should absolutely entertain it.

Dallas’s defense has a ton of needs. They need an edge rusher, they need a cornerback, and they need a linebacker, but if they’re going to give up future assets to move up, I think it has to be for Sonny Styles. He’s a game changer at linebacker, and if Dallas is going to make this big of a leap, I don’t think it would be for Bailey, Bain, or Mansoor Delane.

If I’m Dallas, I’m not moving up unless I can keep pick No. 20 in my back pocket. If they can somehow come out of the first round with Sonny Styles and someone like Jermod McCoy, Akheem Mesidor, Colton Hood, or T.J. Parker in round one, I would be ecstatic.

Likelihood: 60 percent

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up To No. 6

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00188

Trade Details: KC trades picks No. 9 & No. 74 to CLE for pick No. 6

Brett Veach, the man who said to expect some trades in the first round, is the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, so there is certainly a world where they make a move and trade up from No. 9. They really need help off the edge, at cornerback and at receiver, but if they stuck at No. 9, there’s no guarantee any of their top targets are still there. If they get antsy on draft night, don’t be shocked if they try to leapfrog the Commanders and Saints to get their guy.

If the Chiefs were to move up, it would probably be for David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr., Jordyn Tyson, or Mansoor Delane. Heck, it would even be for Francis Mauigoa if they’re that high on him. All of those guys would fill big positions of need, but are not guaranteed to be available at No. 9. A trade up to No. 6 could certainly be in the cards for Kansas City.

As for Cleveland, moving back makes so much sense for them. They need offensive line help, and by moving back to No. 9, they can still secure one of the top tackles in this class. It almost feels like a foregone conclusion that they’re going to trade back.

Likelihood: 40 percent

New York Jets Trade Up To No. 12

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Trade Details: NYJ trades picks No. 16 & No. 44 to DAL for picks No. 12 & No. 92

The New York Jets are definitely a team to watch on draft night. They’re going to take their top defender, likely David Bailey or Arvell Reese, at No. 2, but they’re a wild card at No. 16. They have needs all over their roster, but they’ve been linked to some of the top receivers in this draft class, so if they want to make sure they land one of them, they probably need to move up.

If I were the Jets, I’d be targeting Makai Lemon in round one. Garrett Wilson is a true WR1, but if they add Lemon in the slot, those two could wreak havoc on the AFC East for a long, long time. They would instantly become a hot destination for quarterbacks in 2027, so maybe someone like Dante Moore wouldn’t return to school to avoid playing for them next year.

As for Dallas, I think it’s in their best interest to move down, especially if all of Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs are off the board (which is very likely). In this trade, they pick up a second-rounder, giving them four top-100 picks to revamp their defense and offensive line. This move would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Likelihood: 25 percent

Detroit Lions Trade Up To No. 12

Imago October 21, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Utah offensive lineman SPENCER FANO 55 gestures at the camera after a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Utah at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231021_zsp_t158_045 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Trade Details: DET trades picks No. 17 & No. 50 to DAL for picks No. 12, No. 92

With Taylor Decker’s sudden departure this offseason, the Detroit Lions are all of a sudden in need of an offensive tackle. They have All-Pro Penei Sewell at right tackle (and there have been conversations about moving him to left tackle), but they need someone opposite of him to protect Jared Goff and help out in the run game.

The Lions could very well stay put at No. 17 and grab someone like Blake Miller or Max Iheanachor, but if they are in love with one of the top prospects, they could very well trade up with the Dallas Cowboys to grab either Spencer Fano or Monroe Freeling. Fano is a right tackle, so Sewell would likely have to move to the left side, but Freeling is a left tackle, which would enable Sewell to stay on the right side.

The reason for Detroit moving up to No. 12 specifically is to leapfrog the Los Angeles Rams, who could very well be in the tackle market. It would make sense for both Detroit and Dallas, so I wouldn’t be shocked if this happens on draft night.

Likelihood: 35 percent

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up To No. 20

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill 0 has a pass broken up by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 during the first half of their game in Nashville. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_056 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Trade Details: KC trades picks No. 29 & No. 74 to DAL for pick No. 20

The Chiefs could trade up from No. 9 to get their guy, but if they don’t, I wouldn’t rule out a trade up from No. 29 either. No matter who they take at No. 9, whether it be a corner, edge rusher, or receiver, there will still be a lot of players who can help them at No. 20, and once again, I wouldn’t be surprised if Dallas tries to pick up another second or third rounder.

If the Jermod McCoy rumors are true and teams are actually concerned about his ACL, he could begin to slide down the draft board. If he makes it to No. 20 and Dallas doesn’t feel safe with his knee, I wouldn’t be shocked if Kansas City takes the gamble and moves up to take him. They lost their two best corners this offseason, so it feels like they absolutely have to leave round one with at least one corner.

They could also try to move up for one of the edge rushers, such as Akheem Mesidor, Keldric Faulk, T.J. Parker, or Zion Young. Any of those guys would help them get after the passer at a higher rate.

I’m not sure if it would be with the Cowboys, but I wouldn’t rule out the Chiefs making a pretty big jump to secure another top defensive player.

Likelihood: 20 percent

New York Giants Trade Up To No. 22

Imago Indiana University Football Vs Washington in USA – 26 Oct 2024 Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 celebrates scoring a touchdown against Washington during an NCAA, College League, USA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers beat the Huskies 31-17. Indiana United States Copyright: xJeremyxHoganx/xSOPAxImagesx 102624_JRH_IUWash_3458

Trade Details: NYG trades Dexter Lawrence & pick No. 193 to LAC for pick No. 22

The New York Giants are currently shopping one of the best defensive tackles in the league, Dexter Lawrence. Nobody really knows what it might cost to trade for him, but I’ve seen a lot of people suggesting a second and a fourth or a second and a good player, so it’s not unrealistic to think he could end up going for a late first-rounder. Especially when the guy trading for him is John Harbaugh’s brother.

The Los Angeles Chargers need defensive tackle help, and there aren’t any guys in this draft worthy of the No. 22 pick. If Olaivavega Ioane is gone, they probably won’t take a guard at No. 22, meaning DT is probably their biggest need. So instead of overspending on Peter Woods or Kayden McDonald, why not trade for Lawrence, especially when you have as much cap space as LA?

If the Giants go defense with the No. 5 pick, they could trade back into the first and target a receiver like Omar Cooper, KC Concepcion, or Denzel Boston, or they could look for offensive line help with someone like Max Iheanachor or Blake Miller. I certainly wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to get back into the first round.

Likelihood: 15 percent

Arizona Cardinals Trade Up To No. 28

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Trade Details: ARI trades picks No. 34, No. 104 & No. 183 to HOU for pick No. 28

Last but not least, you know I had to do a potential trade for Ty Simpson. I may not like him as a prospect, but quarterback is an extremely valuable position, and getting the fifth-year option on a quarterback is huge for a franchise. It just gives you one more year of flexibility with your roster before you have to pay him big money.

I think the Jets and Cardinals would look to move up for Simpson, but Arizona would probably be a bit more desperate. Mike LaFleur is going to want to find his guy as fast as possible, while the Jets seem content to try to find their guy in 2027.

I don’t think Simpson’s going to be any good in the league, but again, quarterbacks are valuable, and I can understand why a team like Arizona would want to take a shot on him.

Likelihood: 33 percent