10 First-Round Trades That Could Actually Happen: Cowboys Jump to No. 2, Chiefs Move to No. 6

One reason the first round of the NFL Draft is so fun is because of the trades. Every year there are at least a couple of deals made on draft night, with teams moving up to try and target a falling player while another moves down to acquire future draft capital. Every year we try to predict who will be involved in those trades, but nobody ever seems to get it right. But that won’t stop us from trying!

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With the NFL Draft less than three weeks away, I went through 10 trades that could actually happen on draft night.

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Cowboys Move Up to No. 2 for David Bailey

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

Trade Details: DAL trades picks No. 12, No. 20, 2027 2nd-rounder to NYJ for pick No. 2

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Not many teams trade up into the top-three from outside of the top-10, but this is the Dallas Cowboys we’re talking about. Jerry Jones can get trigger happy on draft night, especially with two first round picks, so I wouldn’t be shocked at all if Jones makes a big splash and moves into the top-three, presumably for Texas Tech edge rusher, David Bailey.

Dallas’s biggest need is edge rusher. They traded for Rashan Gary, but they still need help on the other side, and at No. 12 and No. 20, there’s no guarantees that any superstars will still be available. There are only two edge rushers in this class worth a top-15 pick (in my opinion), and that’s David Bailey and Rueben Bain. If Jones feels he won’t be able to land either of them at No. 12, he could very well start working the phones.

Bailey would step in and immediately give the Cowboys’ pass rush a big boost, but it would be at the expense of their defensive backfield. They need cornerback help, preferably in the first round, and if they trade picks No. 12 and No. 20 to move up for Bailey, they wouldn’t have another pick until round three. But again, this is Jerry Jones, and we all know he likes to make a splash, so anything is possible.

Commanders Move Up to No. 3 For Offensive Playmaker

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 runs with the ball for a touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_330 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Trade Details: WAS trades picks No. 7, No. 71, No. 187 to ARI for pick No. 3

There’s a chance someone like Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love is still on the board when the Washington Commanders pick at No. 7, but if they want to make sure they land one of those two players, they could entertain moving up a few spots to No. 3.

If they’re making a move for Love, they probably need to trade up to No. 3. The Tennessee Titans are probably the only team standing in their way (maybe New York at No. 5, but they’re probably going defense or offensive line), and they pick at No. 4. By leapfrogging them, Washington can ensure they get Jayden Daniels a star running back.

If Washington moves up to target Tate, they probably wouldn’t have to move up to No. 3. They could trade up with New York at No. 5 to leapfrog Cleveland at No. 6 and probably still get their guy. But either way, there’s a real chance Washington makes a move for a playmaker.

As for Arizona, by moving down from No. 3 to No. 7, they can take Francis Mauigoa to beef up their offensive line without having to feel like they reached. It would be a great move for both sides.

Saints Move Up to No. 5 For Defensive Star

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Trade Details: NO trades picks No. 8, No. 73, 2027 7th-rounder to NYG for No. 5

The New Orleans Saints are sitting in a good spot at No. 8. There’s a good chance at least one of Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Rueben Bain or Mansoor Delane get to them, but we know Mickey Loomis is not afraid to pull the trigger and move up for a player they really like, so you can never rule out the Saints trading up in the draft.

I don’t think New Orleans would break the bank to move up. They need to hold on to pick No. 42, but I could see them trading No. 8 and No. 73 to move up a few spots to No. 5 to try and select someone like Downs or Styles, or maybe even a falling David Bailey. They could use help at pass rusher, defensive back and linebacker, so any of those three guys would make a lot of sense.

This isn’t a super deep draft class, so if Mickey Loomis and Kellen Moore think getting someone like Downs, Styles or Bailey can push them over the edge in the NFC South, I wouldn’t be shocked if they give up a third rounder to make sure they get their guy.

Chiefs Move Up to No. 6 to Bolster Defense

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Trade Details: KC trades picks No. 9, No. 74 to CLE for pick No. 6

The Kansas City Chiefs have three pretty big needs at cornerback, defensive end and wide receiver. They’re in a pretty good spot at No. 9 to get a receiver, but if they want one of the top-two edge rushers or the top corner in the draft, they could have to move up.

If the Chiefs move up, it will likely be for Rueben Bain or Mansoor Delane. David Bailey will probably be gone by No. 6, so if Kansas City wants to make sure Bain and Bailey don’t come off the board to Washington and New Orleans at No. 7 and No. 8, they could pull the trigger on a deal with the Browns.

As for Cleveland, by moving back to No. 9, they could take an offensive tackle like Spencer Fano or Monroe Freeling (or maybe even Kadyn Proctor, as the rumors are suggesting). They could even still be in play for Carnell Tate, depending on how high he goes.

The Chiefs move up and get a defensive star while the Browns pick up some draft capital and still add an impact player on offense.

Raiders Trade Maxx Crosby to the Cowboys

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214183

Trade Details: LV trades DE Maxx Crosby, pick No. 102 to DAL for pick No. 12, No. 92

The Las Vegas Raiders tried, and failed, to trade Maxx Crosby once, so what’s stopping them from trying again? As I mentioned earlier, the Cowboys really need edge rusher help and Jerry Jones is known to be a bit trigger happy. If the Raiders want to get back into the first round after selecting Fernando Mendoza first overall, they could offer Crosby and a fourth for No. 12 and No. 92. Crosby’s value is a bit hard to figure out after the trade fell through because of medical reasons, but I think that would be a fair deal.

The Raiders did a good job of filling some holes in free agency, but they still have a lot of needs. They could get some help on their offensive line to protect Mendoza, or they could even draft him a weapon like Makai Lemon at No. 12. They could also grab a cornerback like Jermod McCoy to beef up their secondary.

The Raiders get rid of an edge rusher who doesn’t really want to be there while picking up another top-15 pick. Meanwhile, the Cowboys get the star edge rusher they’ve been missing since they traded Micah Parsons last offseason, while keeping pick No. 20. Win-win for both sides, in my eyes.

Lions Trade Up to No. 12 For OT

Imago October 21, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Utah offensive lineman SPENCER FANO 55 gestures at the camera after a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Utah at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231021_zsp_t158_045 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Trade Details: DAL trades picks No. 12, No. 112 to DET for picks No. 17, No. 50

With Taylor Decker leaving, the Detroit Lions now have a huge hole to fill at tackle. They currently hold the 17th pick in the draft and could still find one there, but if they want to make sure they get one of their top options, they should entertain trading up to No. 12 to leapfrog the Los Angeles Rams, who also need a tackle.

Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling would likely be the top candidates at No. 12. Fano was the consensus top tackle in the draft at one point, but after his arms measured in a bit shorter than most teams would’ve liked, his stock fell a bit. Contrarily, Freeling was viewed a potential late first rounder, but after a stellar combine performance, he’s shot up draft boards and could go in the top-15.

I know a lot of these trades have included Dallas, but that’s because they’re true wildcards. If they stay put at 12 and watch David Bailey, Rueben Bain, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy come off the board ahead of them (which isn’t that unrealistic) they could easily trade back to pick up a second round pick, which they don’t currently have. In fact, I had them doing this exact thing in my latest mock draft.

Detroit gets their offensive tackle to replace Taylor Decker, and Dallas gets to add a fourth top-100 pick, which they desperately need.

Steelers Move Up to No. 15 for Ty Simpson

Imago January 1, 2026, Pasadena, California, USA: 15 Ty Simpson, QB f the Alabama Crimson Tide prays in the end zone prior to the 112th Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Game against the Indiana Hoosiers held at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Thursday January 1, 2026. Indiana Hoosiers defeats Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Pasadena USA – ZUMAp124 20260101_zaa_p124_085 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Trade Details: PIT trades picks No. 21, No. 53 to TB for picks No. 15, No. 77

Even if Aaron Rodgers comes back for another year, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to invest in a young quarterback. Will Howard is fine, but he’s never going to be a full-time starter in the league. I don’t necessarily think Ty Simpson will be a long-time starter either, but there’s a reason he’s being brought up in first round conversations, and that’s because some teams believe in him.

If Pittsburgh thinks Simpson could be their quarterback of the future, there’s nothing stopping them from trading up to make sure they get him. With the New York Jets holding the 16th pick in the draft, Pittsburgh would likely have to move up to No. 15 to make sure nobody else takes him, so that’s what I have them doing here.

As for Tampa, they need help off the edge. By moving back six spots, they may miss out on someone like Akheem Mesidor and/or Keldric Faulk, but there will still be plenty of options with guys like Cashius Howell, Zion Young and others still likely available.

This isn’t a trade I would do if I were Pittsburgh, but quarterbacks are so important, if they feel Simpson is their guy, they could go get him.

Bills Trade Up to No. 20 for Pass Catcher

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Trade Details: BUF trades picks No. 26, No. 91 to DAL for pick No. 20

The Buffalo Bills already traded some heavy draft capital for D.J. Moore, but if everything Joe Brady has said is true, they need to keep adding weapons for Josh Allen. Moore is great, but he would benefit from another elite pass catcher opposite of him, and there are some good ones that could be available in the middle of the first round.

If Dallas doesn’t move back from 12, but still wants to pick up some more draft capital, they should move back from 20 and pick up another third rounder. That would enable Buffalo to jump six spots at take someone like Jordyn Tyson or Omar Cooper to further bolster their wide receiver room.

Moving down from 20 might cause Dallas to miss out on someone like Akheem Mesidor, but they could still grab a Zion Young or R Mason Thomas or someone like that at the end of the second. I don’t think that’s too big of a drop off to add another top-100 pick.

Eagles Trade A.J. Brown to the Patriots

Imago Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown 11 celebrates his touchdown during the second half of NFL, American Football Herren, USA action against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 21, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PHI20250921015 LAURENCExKESTERSON

Trade Details: PHI trades WR A.J. Brown to NE for picks No. 31, No. 95, 2027 3rd-rounder

Here’s the fun one. A.J. Brown has not been happy with the Philadelphia Eagles for some time now, and even though a trade is starting to feel unlikely, anything can happen on draft night.

If one of the top tackles or edge rushers starts to fall, I could see the Eagles shipping Brown to New England, who has been one of the top landing spots for him throughout this entire process, to get back into the first and take someone like Zion Young, T.J. Parker, Chashius Howell, Kadyn Proctor or Blake Miller.

The Patriots likely would’ve used their first rounder on a receiver anyways, so now they get a veteran who is a proven commodity and has won a Super Bowl before. Another trade that would be a win-win for both sides.

Arizona Trades Back Into the First For Ty Simpson

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Trade Details: ARI trades picks No. 34, No. 183 to SEA for pick No. 32

There’s a real chance Ty Simpson isn’t selected in the first round, so if he makes it all the way to No. 32, I think there’s a real chance the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 34th pick in the draft, try to jump the New York Jets, who have the 33rd pick, and secure the fifth-year option for their potential franchise QB.

Trades between division rivals don’t happen all that often, but Seattle has just four picks in this draft, so moving back two spots and probably still landing the player you would’ve at 32 and adding another pick makes a ton of sense for Seattle. Plus, if they don’t believe Simpson is all that great, why not let Arizona move up and waste a couple of years trying to develop him?

Ty Simpson’s draft stock is relatively unknown. I wouldn’t be shocked if he fell out of the first round, but I also wouldn’t be too surprised if New York took him at No. 2. We’ll see what happens on draft night, but if he makes it past the Steelers at 21, there could be a lot of teams looking to trade back into the first round for him.