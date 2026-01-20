Tennessee Titans Announce Matt Nagy Decision After Chiefs Move On From OC

Over the past week, things have moved fast, and the Tennessee Titans have quietly trimmed their head coach search to just a handful of names. Now, the Titans shared an update that involves one familiar face from the City of Fountains. Matt Nagy’s name is suddenly part of the Titans’ final conversations.

On Monday, the front office sat down with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as the final contenders for the top job.

“We’ve completed in-person interviews with the following candidates,” the team’s X account posted.

Notably, Nagy had already connected with team officials earlier through a virtual interview.

Meanwhile, the interview marked a first for Saleh with the Titans’ decision-makers. Initially, his schedule pointed towards a virtual meeting on Sunday. However, after the Niners fell to the Seahawks on Saturday night, the door opened for an in-person visit.

In total, the Titans spoke with 15 candidates across the first two weeks, making this final stage feel deliberate and focused.

Coming back to Nagy, his resume in Chiefdom speaks loudly. He just finished his ninth season with Kansas City and his fifth running the offense at Arrowhead Stadium. After rejoining the Chiefs in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach, he earned a promotion. Before that, he spent four seasons leading the Monsters of the Midway from 2018 to 2021.

Looking back further, Nagy’s roots in Kansas City run deep. During his first stint, he guided the offense during Patrick Mahomes’ rookie season in 2017 after sharing coordinator duties the year before. Earlier still, he served as the quarterbacks coach from 2013 through 2015. Along the way, he helped the Chiefs reach three Super Bowls, including wins in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

Additionally, Nagy brings hardware from his Chicago days. The 2018 Associated Press and PFWA Coach of the Year posted a 34-31 record with one division title and two playoff trips in four seasons. Those years shaped his identity as a leader under pressure.

Before all of that, Nagy cut his teeth in the City of Brotherly Love. He spent three years on the Eagles’ offensive staff, starting as a coaching intern before climbing to offensive quality control coach.

That long path now leads him to Nashville, where the Titans must decide if his journey fits their future at Nissan Stadium. As a result, the Chiefs are moving on him.

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on from Matt Nagy

While the noise around Matt Nagy lingered, all signs point to Kansas City no longer pushing for a new deal with their offensive coordinator. Instead, the focus has moved toward a familiar face.

The Chiefs appear ready to welcome Eric Bieniemy back to Arrowhead Stadium, a move that instantly reconnects head coach Andy Reid with a trusted offensive partner. The picture became clearer thanks to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Reporting on X, he wrote, “Reunion: All signs are pointing towards Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, sources say.”

In another post he revealed, “The Chiefs put in a request to interview Eric Bieniemy today. But there’s not much to discuss. Andy Reid loves the energy Bieniemy brought to the staff and now plans to bring him back.”

That message carried weight across the City of Fountains. Bieniemy’s history speaks for itself, especially after serving as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022 before departing for a larger role with the Washington Commanders. Following that chapter, Bieniemy continued to build his resume away from Arrowhead.

In 2023, he handled dual responsibilities as Washington’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Then, he took a brief turn in the college game in 2024 with the UCLA Bruins in the same role. By 2025, he landed back in the NFL, joining the Monsters of the Midway as the Bears’ running backs coach.

Of course, Bieniemy’s strongest connection remains with Andy Reid’s system. Beyond his five-year run calling plays, he also coached Kansas City’s running backs from 2013 to 2017. That shared history matters now. As the Chiefs look to bounce back from a frustrating 2025 regular season, leaning on a voice that understands Reid’s offense could be exactly what this team needs to find its rhythm again.