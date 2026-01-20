Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/NFL

Tennessee Titans Announce Robert Saleh Decision After Interviewing Matt Nagy

ByAryan Mamtani

Jan 20, 2026 | 12:23 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Tennessee Titans Announce Robert Saleh Decision After Interviewing Matt Nagy

ByAryan Mamtani

Jan 20, 2026 | 12:23 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Tennessee Titans have spoken with 15 candidates for their head coach vacancy. After rigorously searching through the market for weeks, Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were called in for in-person interviews on Monday. And it seems like the front office has made its decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach. Saleh spent Monday in Tennessee with the Titans, and the two sides impressed each other enough to move forward together,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT