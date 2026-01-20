Tennessee Titans Announce Robert Saleh Decision After Interviewing Matt Nagy

The Tennessee Titans have spoken with 15 candidates for their head coach vacancy. After rigorously searching through the market for weeks, Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh were called in for in-person interviews on Monday. And it seems like the front office has made its decision.

“Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach. Saleh spent Monday in Tennessee with the Titans, and the two sides impressed each other enough to move forward together,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

This is a developing story…