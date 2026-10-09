Tennessee Titans Turn Front Office Upside Down by Firing Three Executives Amid 0-4 Start

The losses keep coming in Tennessee, but so do the changes. As the Titans search for answers after another defeat, the organization is reshaping part of its leadership structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the Titans prepare for the opening of our new stadium and the future of Titans football, we are making changes to how we lead the business side of the organization,” the Titans statement read, according to the Nashville Tennessean. “We will hire an Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer to lead our revenue, marketing, and communications teams. As part of these changes, Adam Nuse, Erin Swartz, and Charles Jensen are leaving the organization. We are grateful for everything they have contributed to the Titans and wish them the best in future endeavors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swartz had overseen the team’s new uniforms, which pay tribute to the franchise’s “Luv Ya Blue” days. The uniforms were part of a broader rebrand the Titans had unveiled back in March, drawing inspiration from the franchise’s Houston Oilers roots. Swartz helped lead that project, making her departure especially notable because the new look played a central role in the team’s effort to reshape its identity.

This also comes amid the ongoing struggles of the team, being 0-4 after the latest 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans have one of the worst offenses in the season so far, averaging only 13.8 points per game. They are only ahead of the Miami Dolphins in this stat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans also hoped for more from Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick had entered his second season under pressure to show he could become the franchise quarterback Tennessee needs. Against Baltimore, he completed 20 of 31 passes for 222 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, but the offense again could not finish enough drives to avoid another loss.

The Titans have had losing seasons in four straight years. The last time they made the postseason was 2021. Tennessee also finished 3-14 in both 2024 and 2025. Since Mike Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season, the franchise has cycled through two head coaches: Brian Callahan and now Robert Saleh.

ADVERTISEMENT

And 2026 is the second consecutive year Tennessee is 0-4 again.

With the Titans now at 0-4, their position has become fragile yet again. Only one team in the league’s modern history has made it to the playoffs after a 0-4 start: the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite it all, head coach Robert Saleh believes in this team.

“You have to learn how to stop losing first,” Saleh said when asked if the team even knows how to win, noting that the team is doing things each week to hurt the cause. “But I do think we are getting better. You have to learn how to not lose a football game before you can start winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eventually this team’s going to become really good. And I know it’s been a painful process in the interim, but this team’s going to be good. I believe it.”

Saleh surely had some blunt words for the team, and looking at the recent history of the Titans’ managerial and coaching changes, he would be worried about what his next step will be to ensure results.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Nihill, he has been part of several changes within the organization over the years, with the list that continues to grow, it seems.

Tennessee Titans have had a history of high-level exits within the franchise

The Titans may not have had a playoff run since the 2021 season, but they have made the managerial staff go on a run for securing their jobs, as there have been four different general managers under Nihill, with the team undergoing a change in almost every level of position in the last half-decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just this year in April, former president of football operations Chad Brinker stepped down from his duties when GM Mike Borgonzi got the final say over him in the final 53-man roster. Strunk has also been heavily involved in some of these changes in the organization, with Nihill being the only one who hasn’t been taken off his position.

In Nihill’s tenure, Jon Robinson and Ran Carthon have both been fired after holding the GM role. Robinson oversaw six winning seasons from 2016 through 2021, though Tennessee went 7-10 in 2022, the season in which he was fired.

There are certainly questions as to why Nihill and the Titans cannot make a hire who can turn things around for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“National voices quickly piled on, pointing out that this organization can’t stop changing things,” AtoZSports’ Easton Freeze wrote. “They’re allergic to continuity, and they’re allergic to sticking by their people. And those national voices are impossible to prove wrong.”

This is a bit concerning for the Titans, with all the chaos overhauling. The team will now face the Houston Texans, who also come in with a record of 0-4. But the 0-4 Texans are not the 0-4 Titans. Houston is certainly not in disarray.

It will be intriguing to follow the Titans, seeing if they can overcome so many problems within the organization.