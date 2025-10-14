What Is Mike McCoy’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL Coach’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Michael McCoy has been flexing his muscles for over two decades in the NFL coaching scene. Having worked with multiple franchises and mentored star quarterbacks for years, McCoy has built quite a career. And when you’ve been around the league that long, the financial reward is nothing but loaded paychecks. So, what is Mike McCoy‘s net worth in 2025?

What is Mike McCoy’s Net Worth?

It’s been a long road through the football league, but Mike’s grind has totally paid off. The net worth of the Tennessee Titans‘ interim head coach totals $8 million in 2025. Over the years, McCoy has juggled many responsibilities, including quarterback coach, offensive coordinator, and head coach. Leading the San Diego Chargers as a head coach for four years remains one of his most memorable stints.

In 2013, he led the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs in his very first season. The milestone definitely boosted his reputation and earnings in the NFL circuit. Further, Mike’s offensive schemes have a fanbase of their own. He has a knack for adapting and bending his coaching style to fit any quarterback’s strengths. The former NFL player has trained a diverse line-up of field generals, including Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Tim Tebow, and Trevor Lawrence. Now, Mike is in charge of heading a team that doesn’t seem to be doing well this season.

Mike McCoy’s Contract Breakdown

On Monday, the Titans promoted Mike to the interim head coach position from senior offensive assistant. The move comes after the mid-season firing of Brian Callahan as the Titans fell to 1-5 in the ongoing tournament. However, fans are not surprised because McCoy is undoubtedly the most qualified for the role. At the time of writing, the contract details aren’t publicly available.

Having begun his journey as an offensive assistant for the Carolina Panthers in 2000, this is Mike’s 23rd season as an NFL coach. As Tennessee’s offense hovers near the bottom of almost every important league category, Mike must do the heavy lifting to pull the team back in the game. While we speculate about the coach’s new salary, it’s interesting to see the earnings McCoy made in his previous roles.

What is Mike McCoy’s Salary?

As per Celebrity Net Worth’s report, Mike’s four-year-long contract with the Chargers reportedly stood at $12 million, averaging $3 million per season. Additionally, his coordinator gigs with the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals amounted to the $1–$2 million range annually.

Team Year Salary San Diego Chargers 2013-2016 $12 million ($3 million per season) Denver Broncos 2017 $1-$2 million Arizona Cardinals 2018 $1-$2 million

With McCoy having worked with so many top franchises, here’s a look at the ex-Jacksonville Jaguars QB coach’s career earnings.

Mike McCoy’s Career Earnings

While top NFL coaches like Bill Belichick or Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs can earn from $10 to $20 million annually, Mike is not among the league’s highest earners. Yet, the Titans’ boss has a steady income from his remarkable football career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McCoy’s career earnings range from $15 to $20 million. It comes through a combination of head coaching salaries, coordinator roles, and assistant coaching positions. The million-dollar paychecks mirror McCoy’s years of hard work, both as a player and a coach.

Mike McCoy’s College and Professional Career

Mike kick-started his sporting career as a college quarterback. He spent two years at Long Beach State from 1990 to 1991 before transferring to the University of Utah, where he completed his final two seasons. In 1995, the Broncos signed him as an undrafted rookie, and he ended up practicing with the Green Bay Packers. Next year, McCoy represented the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe. Then, he played as a third quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers‘ roster for one game.

Cut to 1998, McCoy trained with the Philadelphia Eagles before wrapping up his playing career with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL in 1999. Furthermore, the Carolina Panthers brought him in as its new offensive assistant the next year. But he ended up becoming the quarterbacks coach just a month later. He stayed with the team for the next eight years and helped it win the NFC South twice and reach a Super Bowl appearance against the New England Patriots in 2003.

After concluding the 2008 season with the Panthers, Mike began working with the Denver Broncos as their new offensive coordinator. There, his offensive mind gained national attention for tweaking his training style to fit his quarterbacks- from Tim Tebow’s unique style to Peyton Manning’s stellar 2013 season. In the same year, the Chargers hired McCoy as their head coach, leading the team to the playoffs in his debut season.

From 2017 to 2024, Mike served as offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals and the Broncos and QB coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, the Titans turned to him for the role of a senior offensive assistant and, most recently, head coach.

What are the brands endorsed by Mike McCoy?

Unsurprisingly, Mike McCoy’s success has also opened doors to the business side of football, including brand deals and endorsements. In 2024, McCoy signed a three-year deal with the NFL. Under this agreement, he partnered with KP Snacks, the UK’s leading snack brand and official partner of the 2024 NFL London Games. The collaboration included a television campaign, digital promotions, and on-ground promotions at major NFL events.

“We are delighted to team up with McCoy’s as our Savoury Snacks Partner across the U.K. and Ireland,” NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson said. “McCoy’s brings the boldest of flavours and an epic crunch, a perfect snack partner for the NFL. Through our partnership, we are thrilled to bring these two titans together to take fans’ experiences to the next level, helping them feel even more connected to the sport,” he added.

Considering his decades of service to the game, Mike McCoy’s net worth is more than justified. Turning back to the tournament, all eyes are on the Titans’ new head coach, with fans wondering if he can turn the team’s luck around.