Tensions Mount at ESPN as Host Accuses Stephen A. Smith of Being a ‘Part of the Problem’ for Pressuring NFL QB

When First Take came on this week, we expected Stephen A. Smith to turn into a full-on QB coach. After all, we’re used to it. But something else happened. What we didn’t expect was it turning into a heated argument between host Kimberley A. Martin and Stephen. We’re used to the media criticising rookies over a rough start, but this time, Stephen got called out for it.

There are times when, as fans, we start to question: Does the media set up a narrative around a rookie that sets him up to fail? It’s either unnecessary hype or immense backlash. There’s nothing in between. This time, however, Kimberley called out Stephen A. for putting unnecessary pressure on Chicago Bears‘ Caleb Williams, which sparked a widespread debate about the media’s unfair narrative forming towards young players.

“In all seriousness, Stephen, I think you’re part of the problem,” Kimberley said on Friday’s First Take episode. “It’ll essentially be a redo of his rookie season,” she added. And that’s fair. She argued that Matt Eberloose shouldn’t even have kept his job last season. After Caleb Williams was drafted, Eberloose was fired. It’s not fair to put so much pressure on a rookie amidst all these coaching and structural changes. “In year two, when you’ve changed the coach, changed the offensive system, and the team, you say ‘you better ball’ or else,” she remarked to add to her argument.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

No doubt, even the greatest of players need a stable structure to ball out. Amidst all the chaos and bluster, in a changing environment, you cannot expect a rookie in his second year to produce an all-timer season. Although he might produce one, if he doesn’t, it shouldn’t all come crashing down on him. It shouldn’t come crashing down on anyone in his place.

Mina Kimes elevated Kim’s argument further. “Bears have a good chance of making the playoffs, but even if they don’t, Caleb’s play should be evaluated on its own merits.” Many associate a QB’s quality based on how their teams fare at the end of the season. We need to keep in mind that the team’s standing is not always directly proportional to the QB’s quality. Stephen responded, “We all know who sucks, who’s decent, who’s good, and who’s great. That’s how we evaluate QBs all day long.” Is that true? Perhaps, not completely. We rarely see a QB getting his flowers if his team finishes the season poorly. And that doesn’t seem likely to change.

But let’s talk about Caleb Williams’ last season. Does he deserve the criticism he received? He stepped foot in the NFL on fire. His final season at USC was iconic. 3,633 passing yards, 30 TDs, only 5 interceptions, and a passer rating of 170.1. Electric! But the NFL is obviously a different ball game altogether. In his rookie season with the Bears, he accounted for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions with a 62.5% completion rate. Although he was sacked 68 times, a league high, we all know he’s capable of a lot more. But these are pretty decent stats for a rookie season. And the media must give him his due credit!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How the media plays a role in shaping Caleb William’s confidence

Stephen A. Smith’s take felt like a gut check. One day, the media declares him the king of Chicago, and the next, they say “he has absolutely no pocket awareness. Did the Bears overestimate his potential?” Which is it? It’s not fair to crown the youngster one day and bury him the next.

And we’ve seen this before. Remember Mitchell Trubisky? The second overall pick back in 2017. He couldn’t breathe in Chicago. From the very beginning, it was just constant comparisons with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson—they set him up to fail before he even stepped foot onto the field. Every game he played, it wasn’t about how he played; it was about who he didn’t play like. That pressure? It bursts pipes. Even the toughest players in the world would break.

via Imago December 22, 2024, Chicago, IL, USA: Bears quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after the 34-17 loss to the Lions on Dec. 22, 2024, at Soldier Field, in Chicago. Chicago USA – ZUMAm67_ 20241222_zaf_m67_057 Copyright: xBrianxCassellax

So, all in all, as per many, the media mustn’t make the same mistake with Caleb. He’s got too much potential to be drowned because of the narratives that they construct around him. Players who fell apart because of the media’s pressure, like Johnny Manziel and Zach Wilson, were warning signs: let’s not ruin another talent before they have even started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If the Bears want Caleb Williams to reach his ceiling, they must protect him from more than just edge rushers—some media can hit just as hard! What do you think?