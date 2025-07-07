Terrance Ferguson’s Fiancée Captures a Personal Moment With Rams’ TE and Gives It a Lasting Label

For the Los Angeles Rams, the offseason hasn’t just been about shaking up playbooks and preparing SoFi Stadium for another electric year. It’s also been about welcoming fresh talent—and one name that’s starting to buzz in The City of Angels is Terrance Ferguson. Drafted in the second round out of Oregon, this tight end has already raised eyebrows during team programs. In fact, A to Z Sports even placed him in their bold predictions, claiming he could “make a big impact this year.” While Ferguson’s game is lighting up on the field, his personal life is stealing some spotlight too.

Interestingly, the man Rams fans are counting on just got engaged last year to his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Meyer. And she’s not just a sideline cheerleader. Sophia’s got her own game. She went to a Catholic high school, celebrates her birthday on October 18, and is a former hooper. Born to Laney Meyer, Sophia suited up for Regis Jesuit High School and left her stamp on the court.

Moreover, she wasn’t just passing time on the team bench. Meyer wore jersey No. 21 and played as a shooting guard from 2021 to 2023. Her stat sheets might not have made national headlines, but her hustle spoke volumes. Much like Ferguson on the gridiron, Sophia’s grit and grace on the court didn’t go unnoticed. And now, it seems the couple has something big lined up beyond touchdowns and tip-offs.

Just recently, Sophia stirred up some buzz on her Instagram story by sharing a cozy snap with Ferguson. But that wasn’t all. She added a cryptic little note that read, “T-7 Days🤍🥰.” So, Rams Nation, if the countdown means what we think it does, wedding bells might be just around the corner.

And here’s the cherry on top—want to know what makes this even more heartwarming? Pro tip: just Google where her high school is. Turns out, it’s not too far from where this love story might soon say “I do.”

Terrance Ferguson and Sophia from lovers to life partners

For some couples, young love fades as life takes off. But not for Terrance Ferguson and Sophia Meyer. Even though they went to different high schools in Colorado—Ferguson at Heritage and Sophia at Regis Jesuit—their bond has only grown stronger since their teenage years. It’s got all the charm of a sports rom-com, but instead of fiction, it’s two real people chasing big dreams—on the field and off—while holding onto each other through it all.

Moreover, their journey took a huge leap right before the Oregon Ducks’ fall camp. That’s when Ferguson decided it was time. He dropped to one knee and popped the big question in their hometown, with the mountains painting the perfect backdrop. The moment? Picture-perfect. The vibe? All heart.

Understandably, that special day earned a permanent spot on their Instagram walls. Alongside breathtaking photos, the caption read, “♱ ‘love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.’ ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭13‬:‭4‬-‭7‬ ‭♱.”

And finally, the proposal wouldn’t be complete without some serious bling. Ferguson sealed the moment with a diamond ring from Happy Jewelers—yes, the same Orange County hotspot known for styling athletes and celebs. In a world where high school love stories rarely make it past graduation, Ferguson and Sophia’s journey is the real deal.