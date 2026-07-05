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“Terrible”: Saints Legend Drew Brees Accused Schottenheimers of ‘Nepotism’ After Brian Got Chargers Role Under Dad Marty

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Jul 5, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

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“Terrible”: Saints Legend Drew Brees Accused Schottenheimers of ‘Nepotism’ After Brian Got Chargers Role Under Dad Marty

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Jul 5, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

In 2002, Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the San Diego Chargers’ QB coach when his father, Marty, was the head coach. It’s not uncommon to have father-son duos or other familial relationships on the staff. But it’s not something all players are very appreciative of. Drew Brees, whom Brian got to coach, was one such player.

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Schottenheimer recalled the story of how they first met each other on the Twins Take Podcast. He introduced himself as the quarterback’s coach and thought it was all good. However, he did not know Brees’ true feelings until later.

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“Unbeknownst to me … he was complaining,” Schottenheimer said. “He was like, ‘Man, talk about nepotism. We’re getting Marty’s kid. This guy probably doesn’t know a damn thing about football.’… Like, this is terrible.

“After I won Drew over and got to know him a little bit, I’m like ‘Really, man? You thought [of me that way?” He was like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. I didn’t know. I didn’t know.'”

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Schottenheimer began coaching only five years before the Chargers’ job. Before San Diego, he had been the quarterbacks coach only once, for the Washington Redskins. This was also a one-year stint.

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It was understandable why Brees was frustrated. Brian getting a job with the Chargers must have been made possible because of Marty Schottenheimer’s presence as head coach. However, Brian worked hard to ditch the nepotism allegations, lasting until 2005 as the QBs coach for the Chargers.

And in that span, Brees also created a name for himself, having thrown for more than 3,000 yards in the four seasons Brian coached him. However, Brees’ career reached an important crossroads after the 2005 season, as his contract was not renewed. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006, and the rest is history. However, things are much better between Schottenheimer and Brees.

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“We’re the godparents to his middle son, so that tells you the kind of impact and relationship that we’ve had,” Gemmi Schottenheimer said on the podcast. “We’re extremely close to the Brees family, lifelong friends.”

Technically, even Drew Brees is not immune to allegations of nepotism. Years ago, he questioned whether Brian Schottenheimer got his coaching job because of his famous father. Now, Brees’ own son, Baylen Brees, is drawing attention as a varsity wide receiver at Santa Fe Christian High School. Some people believe Baylen has an advantage because he is coached by and learns from his father.

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising slides of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, particularly Shedeur’s, sparked wide fan debate. An advocate for playoff expansion, Papiya believes a 16-team bracket is the fairest way to give three-loss contenders from tough conferences a real chance. With fresh talent emerging across the college football landscape, she heads into this season ready to deliver standout coverage for fans.

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Afreen Kabir

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