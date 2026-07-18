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“Terribly Sorry”: Prayers Pour In From Baker Mayfield’s Wife & Others As Bengals Star’s Baby Boy Passes Away

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 17, 2026 | 11:19 PM EDT

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“Terribly Sorry”: Prayers Pour In From Baker Mayfield’s Wife & Others As Bengals Star’s Baby Boy Passes Away

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 17, 2026 | 11:19 PM EDT

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Dalton Risner’s wife, Whitney Marie Risner, had expressed immense joy and excitement about her pregnancy. The couple was awaiting the arrival of their baby boy. But tragically, things didn’t work out. 

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In a devastating social media update, Whitney shared the details of her loss of pregnancy, which she lost at 16 weeks. 

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“I never imagined our journey to starting a family would begin like this. This is our second loss in just a couple of months,” Whitney Risner wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t know exactly what the future holds, and that uncertainty is incredibly hard. But even in the midst of heartbreak and grief, I know God is still good.” 

“This loss has introduced me to a depth of pain and heartbreak that I never knew existed,” she continued. “It feels like I’ve lost so much… our precious baby boy, pieces of myself, and the future I had planned out for the past 4 months.” 

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This is the second time the Risners have lost a pregnancy, with the first one happening only a couple of months ago. The couple has been married since 2022.

Whitney also expressed her gratitude toward everyone who prayed for the couple and checked in on them throughout their journey. She further extended comfort to others suffering a similar fate. She assured anyone else walking that same painful road that they are absolutely not alone. 

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The news quickly drew support from the NFL community.

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“Oh I am just so terribly sorry!!!” Bakey Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wrote in the comments. “Oh Whit, so incredibly sorry. Sending you all the love and so many prayers❤️,” wrote Cali Prieskorn, wife of Detroit Lions tight end Caden Prieskorn.

“I’m w u!!✊🏾✊🏾❤️❤️,” Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, D.J. Turner, commented.

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“Sending love your way🖤,” Myles Murphy, the team’s defensive end, added.

“Praying for yall 💙,” Bengals tackle Cody Ford wrote. 

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“Ohhh Whit. I’m so incredibly sad to read this. I am praying for you both and I’m so glad you have each other to get through this unthinkable heart ache. Love you! ❤️,” Atoya Burleson, the wife of former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, wrote.

The heartbreak of losing a child is a painful event. But Dalton and Whitney Risner aren’t carrying it alone. Surrounded by the love, prayers, and support of their extended NFL family, the couple leaned on each other. 

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,317 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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Afreen Kabir

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