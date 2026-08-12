Terrion Arnold Career Gets New Rope as Giants Offer Ex-Lions CB Lifeline After Legal Charges

Despite being released by the Detroit Lions amid concerning off-field allegations and an arrest, Terrion Arnold is still grabbing a lot of interest from other NFL teams. He completed his second visit with the Seattle Seahawks, but there is another franchise that he will be visiting.

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“Sources: The #Giants will host CB Terrion Arnold for a visit on Wednesday,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz announced on X. “The former #Lions’ 1st-round pick has been receiving heavy interest, having already visited the Texans and Seahawks, as well as the Saints today, with more teams wanting to bring him in.”

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There has visibly been a lot of interest in the CB since his exit from the Lions. He is facing legal charges, and even has an arraignment set for August 13.

Despite that, several teams, including contenders like Seattle, the Texans and now even the New York Giants are interested in acquiring his services.

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Selected as a first-round pick by Detroit in 2024, Arnold was a regarded defensive prospect coming out of Alabama. Of course, the front office expected him to become a foundational piece of the Lions’ defense. And when the Lions dismissed him on June 30, 2026, following his arrest, the other franchises began targeting the player.

However, it’s important to recognize that his legal proceedings are still ongoing and the case remains entirely unresolved. In the eyes of the law, a criminal charge is simply an accusation, not a conviction, and Arnold maintains his innocence as he awaits his day in court.

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“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” CEO of EAG Sports Management stated regarding Arnold’s allegations. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.”

In the meantime, the Seahawks’ officials have opened up on their stance around Arnold.

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Seahawks open up on their stance about signing Terrion Arnold

During his recent tryout with the Seahawks, head coach Mike Macdonald addressed the complex evaluation process the team is undertaking. Of course, he seemed impressed with Arnold’s skills. But it’s not enough to make a strong decision.

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“It’s enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” Macdonald said. “It’s a situation where there’s other things that are surrounding it as well. We’re aware of that. We’re working through the situation right now. … But it was a great visit. I really enjoyed meeting him, and I think he enjoyed being here, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider recently relayed a conversation he had with quarterback Jalen Milroe regarding Arnold. According to him, Milroe complimented his former high school teammate. He believed that Arnold would be a good fit for the team. He further claimed that Arnold shared Devon Witherspoon’s traits. And that conversation elicited a “sweet” reaction from Macdonald.

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The Seahawks defense could certainly benefit from having a player like Arnold. However, with the legal troubles he is in, it will be interesting to see which team decides to take a chance on him.