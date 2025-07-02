Terron Armstead’s Strong Verdict on Jalen Ramsey Trade After Mike McDaniel Declared Loser

Jalen Ramsey came to Miami not only with swagger but with shutdown credentials—and the kind of juice that can fire up a sideline. But after a year filled with flashes of brilliance and intrigue, punctuated by injuries, something felt off heading into the summer of 2025. Ramsey, now entering his second season with the Dolphins, had the stats: 60 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. But the mystique didn’t quite follow. The reputation was still intact, but the question marks were louder: Was he still the right fit?

The fireworks came, as the NFL universe descended into a peaceful July. Miami just surprised us all and rewound its defense. Acquiring three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The cost? Jalen Ramsey. “Miami excelled at the highest level that they could…” said veteran tackle Terron Armstead. ”You can hold onto him and lose him for nothing. Or get an All Pro player, who’s arguably been the best safety in the NFL. It’s unbelievable what the Dolphins were able to do.” Undoubtedly, that was a shocker.

Ramsey’s focus was a fresh start after an underwhelming 2024 season, during which the team finished 8–9 and missed a playoff berth. Their first losing season in three years. Rumors swirled among fans about a possible return to the Rams, where he won a Super Bowl in 2021. But instead, it was Pittsburgh that offered him the contract Miami declined. Now, Ramsey is heading north to strengthen a Steelers secondary in need of a veteran presence. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are bringing back a familiar face—someone with something to prove.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 2018 first-round pick originally drafted by Miami, returns with the résumé of one of the NFL’s elite safeties: 22 interceptions, four pick-sixes, and three All-Pro selections. Ramsey’s exit will leave a mark, but Fitzpatrick’s return signals a new chapter. And with training camp just around the corner, one thing is clear: Miami didn’t just rebrand—they reset their mindset.

Dolphins’ shake-up declares McDaniel loser

Terron Armstead believes that the Jalen Ramsey trade to the Steelers and three-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick’s return to South Beach were the best moves Miami could make. However, some analysts see it differently. They argue that the Dolphins gave up their most intimidating defender, further weakening an already unsettled cornerback unit. The decision has put head coach Mike McDaniel under scrutiny—some even labeled him a loser before the trade paperwork was finalized.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks over his play sheet during the second half against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Why such a harsh grade? Analysts point to context. Ramsey may have dealt with a balky knee, but he still anchored Miami’s perimeter defense. His departure leaves nickel corner Kader Kohou as the only veteran in a cornerback group that now includes Storm Duck, Cam Smith, and rookie Jason Marshall Jr.—a talented but inexperienced unit. Fitzpatrick will help, but he operates differently. He can mask coverage mistakes, but not fix blown assignments. Offensively, the Dolphins also lost their top 2024 point-scorer in tight end Jonnu Smith, raising depth concerns behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

These issues tighten the pressure around head coach Mike McDaniel. Last season’s 8–9 collapse already tested the goodwill built from back-to-back playoff appearances. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, now signed to a four-year, $212 million extension, missed four games due to a concussion and later battled a hip injury. Still, his 74.5% completion rate, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions proved the scheme works when he’s healthy. But the margin for error is razor thin. If Hill declines at age 31 or Waddle’s consistency falters, the offense could once again be struggling by Halloween, and fueling critics.

Armstead’s optimism isn’t unfounded. Fitzpatrick returns as a tone-setter in the locker room, with 22 interceptions since 2019, pairing with Jevon Holland in a league-lowest safety duo. Ramsey’s exit also gives GM Chris Grier some financial flexibility to pursue a veteran corner or a value receiver before training camp. Whether McDaniel shakes the ‘loser‘ label or proves his doubters wrong depends on how quickly this rebuilt roster comes together—and whether it can outperform the stars it lost.