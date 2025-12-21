Terry Bradshaw Airs George Pickens’ Dirty Laundry, Demands Drastic Decision Against Cowboys WR

With the 34-17 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys are officially out of the 2025 NFL playoff race. Their fate was more or less set after their previous defeat; however, the team put forth one final time, only to fall short significantly. Looking deeper into this defeat, wide receiver George Pickens, who has been one of the most important players on the offense, had a solid effort.

Yet, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw wasn’t happy with the receiver’s attitude and called out Pickens after the loss.

“I don’t care how great you are individually, but to win championships, everybody has to play for everyone Bradshaw said. “You just can’t have one guy going, well, I need my numbers. If I don’t get my numbers, I’m not running routes. He never shows up, never shows up. And it’s just exactly one of the reasons that Pittsburgh got rid of him.”

Against the Chargers, George Pickens had seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.