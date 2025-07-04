Terry Fontenot Gets Urgent Advice on 26YO LB as Kirk Cousins Turns Into $180M Burden

This offseason, amid the chaos in almost every other team, there has been pin-drop silence in the Falcons. However, it wasn’t the silence of a team that’s confident. Lack of signings and QB burdens have made the fans question the team’s direction as we edge closer to the 2025 season. They’re tired, angry, and impatient. But there might be one name that could induce that hint of happiness in every Falcon fan. Moreover, there’s a big question mark on veteran QB Kirk Cousins. All we can do is hope that Falcons GM Terry Fontenot takes notice.

Terry Fontenot’s been labelled cautious this offseason. Deservedly so. Not big splashes at linebacker. No headline names. He let both Lorenzo Carter and Nate Landman walk. But in a recent episode of Sports Talk Extra, the host revealed how Terry can redeem himself. The advice? Simple. “Don’t sleep on Divine Deablo.” That’s something to consider.

“They got Leonard Floyd, which addressed their edge need, and safety Jordan Fuller. But don’t sleep on Devon Diablo. He’s 26 years old, and he started 14 games for the Raiders. The Falcons did not re-sign Nate Landman or Lorenzo Carter. So, at very least, he should at the very least be a guy who could go in there and play as a backup. But I’m telling you he might be more than that,” he added. And if you’ve seen him play, you know the truth.

Deablo’s free-agent deal didn’t make headlines, but honestly? It should’ve. In 2024 with the Raiders, he started 14 games, racking up 63 tackles (35 solo), a sack, and two passes defended. Quietly dependable. The advanced stats? PFF credited him with 49 solo tackles (59th out of 189 LBs), 10 pressures, and a solid 66.6 pass-rush grade.

Let’s talk about the entirety of his NFL career. Across his career: 288 total tackles in 54 games (42 starts), with two sacks. That’s not a depth piece. That’s a steady, reliable, and consistent producer who has constantly been up since his rookie year in 2021.

Fontenot has always targeted continuity and versatility. And Deablo checks both boxes. Run defence? Coverage? Blitz ability? He has got it all. And with Landman and Carter gone, Deablo might step in as a day-one starter. No guesswork. No gamble. So, when the host asked Terry and everyone else not to sleep on Diablo? He wasn’t being dramatic. This would be a calculated move, one which will prove to be fruitful down the line.

And how does he fit in? On special teams and in core defensive sets, Deablo can do a little bit of everything. He’s versatile. He’s reliable. And that’s exactly what this Falcons roster needs. He could start as a rotational guy. Maybe fly under the radar early. But with the right development? He could climb the depth chart fast.

But amidst the optimism Deablo provides, there’s a big financial burden that involves Kirk Cousins, looming over Atlanta, and it’s imperative to resolve that as soon as possible.

Kirk Cousins’ contract hangs heavy in Atlanta

Remember that grand bargain on Kirk Cousins? Four years, $180 million, with $45 million guaranteed. Yes, that. It now looks like a split headline. Once Atlanta’s franchise investment, he’s now the NFL’s highest-paid backup. A recent Reuters report says trade interest has basically vanished. Teams don’t want to take on the $20 million in guarantees the Falcons are asking them to absorb. And can you really blame them?

Kirk’s $27.5 million base, plus a $10 million roster bonus for 2025, means the Falcons are stuck with the bill. Whether he plays or not. And just a week ago, the Falcons named Michael Penix Jr. the QB1. So, yes. Atlanta’s position is…tricky.

And since Rodgers went to Pittsburgh, that’s one less team needing a QB. Now Cousins is back on screens with Netflix’s Quarterback series, but instead of hype, fans are like, ‘Wasn’t he benched all year?‘ That’s clearly not helping his trade value.

But it would be unfair to assume that Kirk Cousins won’t be valuable simply because he’s QB2. That mentor role? No one plays better than Cousins. And believe it or not, Penix Jr. would be a lot better when Kirk is right beside him. “From day I got in, I always told him I had his back if he ever needed me, and he’s been the same for me ever since. He called me ‘I just want you to know I’m here in your corner. No bad blood between us. We were open with each other about our feelings about the whole situation, ” Penix recently revealed.

QB1 or not, Kirk is an asset. Maybe not worth $180 million, but yes. Having him behind Penix can be good. Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Terry Fontenot keep saying it’s fine having Cousins as a backup. He’s got a no-trade clause, and sure, maybe he steps in if Penix struggles.

But let’s be real, paying over $2 million a month for a backup QB? That’s wild. Unless they find a team willing to take on that kind of money, Atlanta’s stuck. Roster-wise and cap-wise.