DeMeco Ryans to Replace 10-Year Veteran With Rookie After Strong Endorsement From Will Anderson Jr.

A Houston Texans rookie saw action in two preseason games and it was enough for him to show what he’s capable of. In his debut against the Minnesota Vikings, he logged 10 snaps, helping the Texans with 74 yards and a touchdown. But what truly sets the rookie apart is his unique mindset, playing style, and approach to the game that even has veterans awe-struck. Within just a few weeks, it seems he has not only won the hearts of his teammates but also the starting job. DeMeco Ryans might consider replacing his former veteran player on the roster with him.

Speaking of the roster, the Texans reshaped their offensive line this offseason after trading away Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. And following this, the team knew they would need someone to step up. That answer, it seems, is rookie Aireontae Ersery, as reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “The second-rounder will surely have his rookie moments, but Ersery has looked like a suitable replacement for Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil, whom the team traded to Washington this offseason,” he wrote.

It was the former Minnesota standout’s preseason performances that have earned him rave reviews from analysts like Brian Baldinger. In his “Baldy Breakdown” videos, Baldinger spoke about Ersery’s performance in pass protection, praising his pad level and footwork. “He only played 10 snaps, but I thought he played well in those 10 snaps. He looked comfortable playing left tackle,” Baldinger said.

As per Pro Football Focus, Ersery earned a 77.7 pass-blocking grade, which was the highest of any offensive lineman on the field that game. He didn’t allow a single pressure in pass protection, finishing as Houston’s most effective blocker in limited action.

The initial plan for the team was to have Aireontae Ersery line up at right tackle, while veteran Cam Robinson holds down the left side as Tunsil’s temporary replacement. However, after Robinson’s injury earlier this month, the player might have a chance to take up the left tackle position.

His habits and mindset should only help him in his development and elevate his game. The team might also find peace in the veteran players’ assurance. The Texans’ star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. has been gushing about the rookie’s talents.

The Rookie Continues to Impress His Teammates

Anderson has taken notice of Ersery’s talent during preseason and praised his mentality, toughness, and drive. In a conversation with @JOEL9ONEon@greenlight, he said, “I love his mindset…..he wants to be the greatest at his position.. he pulls me & and Danielle after practice to come talk to him.” This isn’t even the first time.

During a sideline interview at the preseason finale, he praised the rookie’s skills and mentality. “Tae, Aireontae, man, he has really like shocked me a lot. His mindset as a rookie. There’s not a lot of guys like that. He wants to be great. He wants to get better every day. He stays after practice with me and Danielle (Hunter). He just has the grit, the grime in his game, and he has all the tools to be a great offensive lineman in this league,” Anderson said.

Everything coming out of Houston about Ersery has been overwhelmingly positive. His physical, aggressive style fits perfectly with what new offensive coordinator Nick Caley expects from his blockers, and quarterback C.J. Stroud has been just as impressed with the rookie’s development. He has also been vocal about it and credited the rookie for asking questions, taking coaching, and using daily battles against Houston’s defensive front to speed up his learning curve.

As per Stroud, Ersery’s attitude separates him from most young linemen. In two preseason appearances, Ersery allowed just one pressure across 20 pass-blocking snaps, per Next Gen Stats. While the Texans are aware of the risks, they have also shown faith in the rookie tackle. It remains to be seen if he can keep up with expectations.