Alarming Update for Texans as $20 Million Signing Forced to Be Carted Off After Rough Collision

For the Houston Texans, the final stretch of preparation before the regular season was meant to be about building chemistry, settling position battles, and getting the roster ready. Instead, Wednesday brought a scary reminder of how quickly those plans can change when an offseason addition suddenly was unable to continue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Texans RT Braden Smith, who signed a 2-year, $20M contract this offseason as a free agent, was carted off at practice today during a joint session with the #Panthers,” wrote NFL insider Ari Meirov on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offensive tackle Braden Smith was forced out of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers after suffering a leg injury. Smith and defensive end Ali Gaye were both unable to put weight on their injured legs and were carted away for medical examination.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book This franchise holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances without winning. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

The incident, as per Meirov’s reports, immediately raised concerns because Smith had only recently arrived in Houston as a major offseason addition. The Texans signed the former Indianapolis Colts tackle to a two-year deal worth $20 million base value and up to $25 million in total value, including $13.5 million guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s injury is concerning because the Texans brought him to add experience and stability to the offensive line. The veteran tackle spent the 2025 season with the Colts, appearing in 13 games and making one start at right tackle, moving to Houston this offseason.

The investment showed how much Houston believed Smith could contribute to protecting its quarterback and strengthening the offense. The timing can’t be more frustrating. The Texans are approaching the final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, with roster decisions and starting-unit evaluations becoming very important.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is already dealing with injuries at several positions, including Tank Dell (WR) working through a knee injury, Brevin Jordan (TE) having a knee injury, and Jayden Higgins (WR) suffering a torn ACL during joint practice, which makes the health an even bigger concern heading into the regular season.

Ali Gaye was also carted off around the same time, turning what should have been an important preparation session into an injury-filled day for Texans. Gaye entered the league as an Undrafted free agent (UDFA) in 2023 with a record of nine tackles and one sack during his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran right tackle’s absence would force Houston to reconsider its plan at that position if the injury is serious. The offensive line is valuable because the timing and communication between linemen can directly impact both the running back’s and the QB’s ability to operate comfortably in the pocket.

The initial reports did not provide a specific diagnosis or how long Smith could be sidelined. That means the Texans and their fans will have to wait for further updates before getting to the full extent of the setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a team with legit aspirations of entering the 2026 season, losing a newly signed starting tackle would be a great blow. Until Houston receives a clear medical update, the focus will be on Smith’s condition.

The Texans will play against the Panthers on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium for the preseason finale.