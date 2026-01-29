Texans Announce Triple Firing Decision as C. J. Stroud Faces Uncertain Future

Essentials Inside The Story Texans dismiss three coaches days after divisional-round loss.

After a dominant 30-6 Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Houston Texans struggled and stumbled against the New England Patriots. The defeat pinpointed areas for improvement ahead of the next season. In the aftermath of that, the Texans recently fired three coaching staff members, according to reports.

“Texans move on from tight ends coach Jake Moreland, per league sources, assistant linebackers coach Ben Bolling, offensive assistant Mike Snyder,” wrote KPRC2 NFL journalist Aaron Wilson on X. “Texans in current discussions with other coaches to fill these spots, per sources, no outside hires yet,” he wrote in a following post.

Jake Moreland was hired as the Texans‘ tight ends coach in 2023, spending three seasons with the franchise. His coaching career with the Texans began with the head coach, DeMeco Ryans. The starting TE Dalton Schultz saw a significant improvement under Moreland this season, recording a career-best 82 passes, compared to 53 and 59 in the previous two seasons. He previously worked with the Denver Broncos as the tight ends coach and the New York Jets as the assistant offensive line coach.

The former assistant linebacker coach Ben Bolling worked side-by-side with linebacker coach Bill Davis, helping shape their defensive unit. Under Ben’s supervision, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o had a spectacular season, registering 95 total tackles this season and 105 tackles in 2024. Arriving in 2020, Ben spent five seasons with the Texans.

Mike Snyder remained the offensive assistant of the Houston Texans for two seasons in 2024 and 2025. He played an active role in developing the wide receivers, with Nico Collins accumulating over 1000 yards in the last two seasons. He previously worked as a football analyst for the Atlanta Falcons.

While the replacements are likely to be done internally, three outsider names could be the subject of interest for the Texans’ management in place of Jake Moreland.

SportsTalk 790‘s Adam Wexler believes Jon Embree, Brian Fleury, and Scott Huff—some of the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams—could be viable options for the Texans’ tight end coaching roles.

While the Texans revamped their coaching options, their QB, C. J. Stroud, was a primary reason why they lost the Divisional game against the Patriots. He failed to lead the Texans’ offense from the front and made costly errors.

C.J. Stroud’s future after poor performance vs the Patriots

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a night to forget in a crucial game against the New England Patriots, casting doubts over his ability and long-term future with the franchise. He completed 20 of his 47 passes with a 42% success rate. He recorded 4 interceptions in that game—his most throughout the season.

He threw all of those interceptions in the first half alone, but he didn’t show any significant improvement in the second half. He was responsible for four of the five fumbles the Texans committed throughout the game. He took the blame for the loss, but the fans questioned his effectiveness in the big games.

The 24-year-old was nowhere near his best. In the regular season, he recorded 3041 passing yards, a sharp decline from his record-breaking rookie season when he crossed the 4000 mark. Although he had 8 interceptions in the regular season, the number piled up in the postseason to 5, particularly after the disappointing Patriots game.

Despite the setback, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has trust in his QB, and one game can’t define his quality. Ryans defended C. J. Stroud following the loss against the Pats. Moving forward, the QB will be part of his plan.

Stroud’s longer-term status with the Texans is a legitimate point of organizational uncertainty because, despite Houston picking up his fifth-year option, which keeps him under contract through 2027, analysts outside the team are publicly debating whether the franchise should accelerate a lucrative extension, slow-play it, or reevaluate his place as the long-term answer at quarterback. Media coverage has highlighted that his playoff struggles have created questions about his valuation and the timing of a massive contract commitment, with some commentators suggesting the Texans could be justified in delaying or rethinking an extension given his regression since his rookie season.

From the looks of it, the coming offseason and extension timeline will determine whether C. J. Stroud’s playoff struggles are treated as a one-off setback or a defining factor in how the Texans commit to him long term.