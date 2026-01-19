Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Breaks Silence on NFL’s 5-Figure Punishment After Controversial Incident

Azeez Al-Shaair made sure his message landed before kickoff. On Sunday, the Houston Texans’ linebacker stepped onto the field at NRG Stadium with “stop the gen-cide” written across his eye black. He did it knowing the league had already come down on him once after the wild-card round. Still, Al-Shaair chose the message over the money. Now he also addressed the fine.

So when asked about it, Al-Shaair did not dodge the moment.

“I understand it’s a fine,” he said. “It’s bigger than me. It makes people uncomfortable. Imagine how those people feel? There’s people dying. I’m a human being, and I care.”

Meanwhile, cameras caught Al-Shaair earlier in the day firing up his teammates. Before the loss to the Patriots, he delivered a pregame pep talk while still wearing the eye black. However, once the ball kicked off against Patriots Nation, the message disappeared. He followed the rules during play, but the statement had already been made.

Later, Al-Shaair went even deeper into his mindset.

“If you have a heart and you’re a human being, you can see what’s going on in the world. You check yourself real quick. Even when I’m walking off this field, that’s the type of stuff that goes through my head that I have to check myself when I’m sitting there crying about football when there’s people who are dying every single day.”

Finally, the league’s stance stayed firm. Al-Shaair took an $11,593 fine for wearing the eye black against the Steelers on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium in the Steel City. The NFL cited uniform rules. Al-Shaair accepted the hit. His message, however, clearly mattered more.

Why was the message important to Azeez Al-Shaair?

This was never a random statement from Azeez Al-Shaair. The Texans linebacker regularly brings children to NRG Stadium, many of them amputees affected by violence in the Middle East.

So, the message itself came from a place of deep concern. Al-Shaair’s stance connects to what is happening in Gaza, where tens of thousands have reportedly been kil-ed following Israel’s military response to the Hamas attack in October 2023. But Israel has strongly rejected gen-cide accusations, calling them antisemitic.

However, Al-Shaair did not frame this as politics. Instead, he framed it as a human issue that he could not ignore.

Moreover, this was not new behavior from him. Al-Shaair has backed this cause before, most notably during the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign. At that time, he wore cleats supporting the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

“If my platform can bring even a little hope to families in Palestine, then that is what I want to use it for,” he said in a statement earlier this season.

So even if the message makes people uncomfortable, Al-Shaair knows football is not the biggest thing happening in the world. And he is willing to live with that reality.