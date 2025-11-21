Azeez Al-Shaair Makes Bold Claim About Texans’ Defense After Shutting Down Bills Offense

The Houston Texans completed their streak of 3 wins by surprising the Bills with a 23-19 win. They badly needed the victory to get ahead of the number of losses. Defense made it possible by sacking the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, 8 times, the most in a game in his career. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was pumped up.

“We’re he best defense in the league, top to bottom. We’ve been doing it all year,” he said after the Week 12 win.

