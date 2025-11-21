brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair Makes Bold Claim About Texans’ Defense After Shutting Down Bills Offense

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Nov 21, 2025 | 12:44 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair Makes Bold Claim About Texans’ Defense After Shutting Down Bills Offense

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Nov 21, 2025 | 12:44 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Houston Texans completed their streak of 3 wins by surprising the Bills with a 23-19 win. They badly needed the victory to get ahead of the number of losses. Defense made it possible by sacking the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, 8 times, the most in a game in his career. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was pumped up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re he best defense in the league, top to bottom. We’ve been doing it all year,” he said after the Week 12 win.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved