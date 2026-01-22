Texans’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has DeMeco Ryans Finally Fixing Years-Long Guard Problem

Essentials Inside The Story
- Another early playoff exit has forced Houston to confront uncomfortable questions
- Key spots are thinning out across the roster
- The mock draft choices suggest a bold attempt to fix the long-standing issues
The Houston Texans made another quick exit from the playoffs, and they head into the offseason with a lot of questions on offense. C.J. Stroud has yet to recapture the magic of his rookie season, playing inconsistent football behind a porous offensive line. Protection and weapons for Stroud are a priority this offseason.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Houston Texans’ Needs
ADVERTISEMENT
Offensive Line
The Texans’ offensive line ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2025. They started a rookie (Aireontae Ersery) at one offensive tackle spot, while a pair of former promising rookies, Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson, both guard/center combos, never improved as most thought they would.
Running Back
Joe Mixon could be a cap casualty after missing the entire season. Nick Chubb signed a one-year deal before the season and is near the end of his rope. Another back to pair with Woody Marks is needed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Defensive Line
The Texans have just three players on the depth chart at defensive tackle, and Sheldon Rankins is slated for free agency.
ADVERTISEMENT
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State
In recent years, the Texans made some head-scratching decisions on the offensive line, and it has cost them. Ioane brings talent to a unit that needs to be settled on the interior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 2: Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame
Price is a lot like Woody Marks, but faster. He’s a creative ball carrier who excels at catching the ball out of the backfield. The two will offer Houston a nice rotational tandem.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 2: Zane Durant/DT/Penn State
Durant fell short of scouts’ expectations this season, yet he’s an explosive interior tackle who has the size and style of a three-technique lineman. His intensity is infectious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 3: Lee Hunter/DT/Texas Tech
After transferring to Texas Tech from Central Florida, Hunter took his game to the next level. He’s a wide-bodied interior lineman who moves incredibly well and is ready for this year’s draft. He would be a great pairing with Durant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT