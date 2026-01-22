Texans’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has DeMeco Ryans Finally Fixing Years-Long Guard Problem

Essentials Inside The Story Another early playoff exit has forced Houston to confront uncomfortable questions

Key spots are thinning out across the roster

The mock draft choices suggest a bold attempt to fix the long-standing issues

The Houston Texans made another quick exit from the playoffs, and they head into the offseason with a lot of questions on offense. C.J. Stroud has yet to recapture the magic of his rookie season, playing inconsistent football behind a porous offensive line. Protection and weapons for Stroud are a priority this offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Houston Texans’ Needs

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Line

The Texans’ offensive line ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2025. They started a rookie (Aireontae Ersery) at one offensive tackle spot, while a pair of former promising rookies, Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson, both guard/center combos, never improved as most thought they would.

Running Back

Joe Mixon could be a cap casualty after missing the entire season. Nick Chubb signed a one-year deal before the season and is near the end of his rope. Another back to pair with Woody Marks is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive Line

The Texans have just three players on the depth chart at defensive tackle, and Sheldon Rankins is slated for free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@OlaivavegaIoane

In recent years, the Texans made some head-scratching decisions on the offensive line, and it has cost them. Ioane brings talent to a unit that needs to be settled on the interior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame

Imago October 18, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Price is a lot like Woody Marks, but faster. He’s a creative ball carrier who excels at catching the ball out of the backfield. The two will offer Houston a nice rotational tandem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Zane Durant/DT/Penn State

Imago October 04, 2025 Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant 28 reacts to a stop during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the UCLA Bruins and Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_690 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Durant fell short of scouts’ expectations this season, yet he’s an explosive interior tackle who has the size and style of a three-technique lineman. His intensity is infectious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: Lee Hunter/DT/Texas Tech

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 8, 2025 Frisco, TX, USA Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Frisco The Star TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20250708_rtc_cb2_1827

After transferring to Texas Tech from Central Florida, Hunter took his game to the next level. He’s a wide-bodied interior lineman who moves incredibly well and is ready for this year’s draft. He would be a great pairing with Durant.