Bold Claim For DeMeco Ryans’ Texans Puts NFL on High Alert As Rookie Tipped for Breakout Year

Championship defenses aren’t built overnight. They’re forged in the sweat-soaked trenches, sculpted by savvy architects like DeMeco Ryans, and fueled by the kind of collective hunger that makes quarterbacks check the play clock twice. Right now, deep in the heart of Houston, something potent is simmering on Kirby Drive. And the NFL’s sharpest observers are leaning in, whispering warnings.

It hit the airwaves like a perfectly timed blitz. On the Green Light podcast, Brian Baldinger, alongside Chris Long, didn’t just praise the Texans’ defensive line – they issued a declaration. “Houston Texans? No question,” Baldinger fired off, his voice crackling with conviction. “I mean, what Will Anderson is doing in this business—he’s off to a great start.”

The emphasis landed like a pancake block: Anderson isn’t just playing; he’s redefining the edge. “Way smokes the corner right now,” Baldinger added, painting a picture of Anderson’s terrifying first-step explosion.

This wasn’t faint praise; it was a coronation of the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, already boasting 11 sacks (tied 10th in 2024) and playing with the ferocity of a seasoned Pro Bowler. Will Anderson Jr.’s journey – shaped by relentless critique from five older sisters and honed through fishing in Georgia creeks – manifests in a technique so sharp, it feels like watching a master craftsman. His 18.0 career sacks in just two seasons signal a trajectory pointing straight towards Defensive Player of the Year conversations.

But Anderson isn’t operating alone. He’s bookended by a force of nature. “Danielle Hunter has been one of the greatest pass rushers for a long time,” Baldinger stated, dissecting the veteran’s impact. “With his variety and how awkward [his moves are]—you really have to be patient on a guy like that.”

Danielle Hunter’s 12 sacks (tied 5th NFL) and 99.5 career sacks are the resume of a certified pocket-crusher, a five-time Pro Bowler whose long arms and relentless motor create nightmares for tackles. This duo – the young Terminator and the veteran Cyborg – forms the terrifying foundation.

Yet, Ryans’ genius lies in the depth, the rotation that keeps fresh legs churning. “Whether it’s Settle coming on board right now, Sheldon Rankins has had good days, Mario Edwards—they’ve got a number of guys,” Baldinger noted, highlighting the strategic reinforcements.

The undrafted anchor: Denico Autry’s versatility turns Ryan’s Houston front into organized chaos

And then, the spotlight shifted to the ultimate X-factor. “Denico Autry has been a great pass rusher in this league for a decade wherever he goes,” Baldinger asserted, almost incredulous that Autry’s impact sometimes flies under the radar. “I love Autry—Autry is a long-arm guy inside, outside, he crushes the pocket and he’s so versatile. When you look at Houston Texans, he’s been really good as that defensive line.”

Denico Autry, the undrafted warrior from Albemarle, NC, embodies the Texans’ defensive ethos. His 62.0 career sacks and chameleon-like ability to disrupt from any alignment – despite a six-game suspension in 2024 – provide the crucial interior push that complements the edge terror.

He’s the wise mentor Anderson leans on, the ‘big brother’ whose decade of trench warfare teaches invaluable lessons. Mario Edwards Jr., the journeyman finding home with 3 sacks and 31 tackles last year, brings his own brand of country-strong resilience, forged on his Texas livestock farm. Sheldon Rankins adds savvy veteran presence.

This isn’t just a collection of talent; it’s a symphony of destruction orchestrated by Ryans. Remember that Wild Card demolition of the Chargers? Four sacks, nine QB hits – a unit-wide declaration. It’s the embodiment of Ryans’ core belief: “We’ll invest a ton of resources into the front. If you want to play good defense, your front has to be elite.”

He craves depth, versatility, and that unselfish, swarm mentality where any lineman can ‘pop it off.’ It’s why he targeted Autry and brought Rankins back, why he celebrates Edwards Jr.’s flexibility. Like QB CJ Stroud fulfilling his mom’s dream, they understand the assignment: collapse the pocket, relentlessly.

So, when Baldinger and Long place Houston’s D-line among the league’s very best, it’s more than analysis; it’s a high-alert siren for the rest of the NFL. With Anderson poised for a true superstar breakout, Hunter hunting milestones, and a deep, versatile rotation led by the indispensable Autry, Ryans hasn’t just rebuilt his defense. He’s forged a weapon. And the pocket, for opposing quarterbacks, just got a whole lot smaller and infinitely more dangerous. The Texans’ swarm is coming. Who’s gonna block it?