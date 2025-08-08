C.J. Gardner-Johnson May Return in Action After Concerning Injury Had CJ Stroud & Locker Room on Knees

Turnovers and increasing frustration have been the major topics surrounding the Houston Texans’ camp in recent times. But recently, CJ Stroud — C.J. Gardner-Johnson connection gave hope. On August 4, Stroud picked up Gardner-Johnson, and he read it perfectly, baited a pass, and took it to the house on the first drive. They exploded in celebration. But just when it looked like the energy was on the rise, the script flipped.

Just 3 days later, the Texans’ sideline fell silent. Gardner-Johnson went down with a non-contact leg injury, and it shook everyone. Stroud was the first to drop to a knee. Soon, the entire locker room—offense, defense, coaches—circled him, quiet and tense. Meanwhile, the injury itself was just as troubling as the reaction.

It happened during a play where Gardner-Johnson went to make a tackle on John Metchie III. After the hit, he stayed on the ground, clenching his right leg and refusing to get up. Trainers sprinted to him as players looked on in disbelief. As per Aaron Wilson from KPRC2, Gardner-Johnson was “in major pain” and had to be carted off the field with an MRI scheduled.

But, there’s now some light breaking through the clouds. According to Wilson, “#Texans are still conducting more tests for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to determine full extent of damage with source saying ACL is not torn, he is expected to be sidelined, though, for an undetermined amount of time. It is a knee injury. Team hopes he will be able to return.” Veteran ESPN insider Adam Schefter backed it up, adding, “Tests revealed that Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s ACL is intact, per sources. The Texans still are conducting more testing to determine the extent of the injury but the team is not concerned about his ACL.”

Still, for a young squad with playoff ambitions, it was a gut punch. Last season, Gardner-Johnson made a statement with Philly, starting 16 games and grabbing 6 picks, 12 pass breakups, and even his career-high pick-six. His 59 total tackles and 116 interception return yards spoke volumes about how essential he can be to a defense built on energy and aggression.

Now, with early signs pointing toward a return at some point this season, the vibes inside NRG Stadium are shifting again. The hope? To see Gardner-Johnson and Stroud wreaking havoc—one running the offense, the other locking down the backfield. But until then, CJ Stroud and the squad need to light a spark on defense and keep the H-Town faithful believing.

CJ Stroud chasing rhythm in H-Town reset

Last year, CJ Stroud didn’t just break rookie records—he put himself in the same breath as legends like Joe Montana and Tom Brady. But with a new OC and a retooled Texans locker room, things feel less like a follow-up and more like a reboot. Still, Stroud isn’t panicking. Even through a sluggish start to camp, his demeanor hasn’t cracked.

“It takes time,” Stroud said at camp. “It’s not something that happens overnight. I feel like we’re getting better every day.” And though the defense has been dominating so far, Stroud believes the daily grind with his coaches and teammates is slowly sharpening the edge.

Amd, the numbers show why expectations are sky-high. Stroud followed up his OROY campaign with 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. This time, under Nick Caley’s system, he’s approaching everything with a growth mindset.

“Just challenges every year. I don’t really look at it as a challenge, more like an opportunity to learn something new about the game of football and also take the opportunity to help other guys,” he explained.

More than just stats, it’s his voice that’s becoming louder in the room. Former OC Bobby Slowik once said, “He has no fear in asking the room a question.” And Stroud himself laid out his mission clearly: “I think, next step for me is taking the guys around me to think the same way and to get them to buy into what, as a team, we’re trying to do.”

So, Stroud’s not backing down. He’s owning the rebuild—and this time, he’s got all of H-Town riding with him.