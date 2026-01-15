C.J. Stroud Gets Honest on Criticism After Steelers Game Amid Calls For Investigation Against Texans QB

The Houston Texans came through a dominating 30-6 Wild-Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the headlines weren’t just about the scoreboard. C.J. Stroud became the center of a social media firestorm over a historic five-fumble performance. As the voices got louder, the third-year quarterback was compelled to become honest.

“I’ve learned a quote: don’t love the love, don’t hate the hate,” Stroud told the reporters. “Things are up and down throughout your life, your career, whatever it is. I think that’s just how life works in general. But especially in the position I’m in, everything is criticized, and everything is talked about. So, I’ve learned to stay with what’s important to me—that’s my faith, my family, my teammates, and then myself, how I view myself.”

Stroud is no stranger to the spotlight, as well as the volatility of a fanbase. He’s been in the public eye since the age of 16, when he started playing at Ohio State. There, too, he saw the same pattern with the fans.

Because of those past experiences, he feels well-equipped to handle the outside noise. All he cares about is showing up for his game in the divisional round and “keep the same kill.”

It’s not surprising in the league for critics to overlook a player’s winning pedigree to shift focus entirely on individual flaws. That’s what happened with Jalen Hurts, where his own locker room reportedly blamed him for obstructing the offense’s true potential.

Even head coach DeMeco Ryans believes so, as he was quick to defend his offensive leader.

“We had some bad plays happen for C.J., but he didn’t waver,” Ryans stated. “It’s a 60-minute football game, and he kept battling to the end.”

While the defense handled the game when the offense couldn’t, Stroud’s struggle was too in-your-face to ignore. By the time the third quarter whistle blew, he had set a staggering new career-high with five fumbles. Just one more, and he could’ve set the All-Time NFL record for a single game.

Most of his suffering occurred in the first half: five fumbles and a missed wide-open Nico Collins on a potential scoring drive. After halftime, things were even more sour with an early pass intercepted by Brandin Echols.

Such a sequence of errors is the reason the former Steelers star Le’Veon Bell took to X during the game, requesting Stroud to be “investigated”. Since the game was leaning in Pittsburgh’s favor, Texans Nation’s outrage peaked.

While Stroud sang praises for his teammates to cover when he lacked, he didn’t step back from taking responsibility. He knows what’s at stake Divisional Round clash against the Patriots. That’s why he vows to “take care of the ball” in the upcoming game.

The former Offensive Player of the Year isn’t looking back at the Wild-Card game; he’s looking ahead to Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.

C.J. Stroud ready for challenge

Houston is headed to the most crucial game of the season. They’ve reached the divisional round before, but it’s the AFC Championship Game they always fall short in.

This time, history feels within reach as they are walking into the Divisional Round with a “nothing to lose” mentality. And no one understands it better than the signal-caller.

“I think it’s exciting,” Stroud confessed. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to go out there in our next game and put our best foot ahead of us, and try to get a dub in a harsh environment against a good–really good–football team.”

That’s all Texans are focusing on. They have been in this situation before, against teams that commanded their conferences: Ravens (2023) and Chiefs (2024). Once again, the competition is fierce. However, the young quarterback believes the Wild Card win in Pittsburgh has seasoned this team for the road ahead.