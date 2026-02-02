C.J. Stroud Gets Huge $224M Contract Update as Texans QB Receives Strong Words on NFL Future

After ending a promising 2025 season on a disappointing note, the Houston Texans have a major C.J. Stroud decision to make, with their QB1 being extension-eligible for the first time in his career. After his historic rookie season, Stroud has tailed off over the next two years and even delivered arguably his worst performance in the loss against the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional round. But despite this drop, an NFL insider believes the Ohio State product is here to stay in Houston for a long time.

“Stroud: Four years, $224 million with $110 million guaranteed at signing,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote as his prediction for the Texans QB1’s extension ahead of the 2026 season.

Graziano justified his prediction by highlighting how the Texans organization has previously handled extensions, such as Derek Stingley Jr.’s, who became the highest-paid cornerback with his 3-year, $90 million deal, which he signed before his fifth-year option was even picked up. Hence, this approach could lead to a longer contract for Stroud than his current deal, which pays him $5.697 million in 2026 and $26.53 million in 2027 under the fifth-year option.

“Stroud’s situation is one to watch carefully,” the NFL insider wrote. “Again, the Texans tend to be generous with their extensions, so we lean toward predicting they’ll find a way to lock him up long term this offseason. But if this season has given them any pause, or if Stroud’s demands come in too high, this could drag out.”

However, this extension will be a risky step for the Houston Texans, as C.J. Stroud has led the franchise to three playoff wins in his three seasons but has since fizzled.

This was glaringly evident in this year’s AFC Divisional round against the Patriots, where Stroud threw for 212 yards on 20-of-47 passing with a touchdown but had four first-half interceptions. Alongside these postseason struggles, the young signal-caller’s health has also been a concern, as he missed three games in the 2025 season.

Whether the Texans take this decision, only time will tell. But if an extension is up for grabs, it would align with C.J. Stroud’s wish, as he has publicly shared that he wants to continue playing in H-Town despite things not working out this season.

“I want to be here for as long as I can. I love the city of Houston,” he said. “It really hurts me. I wish it hadn’t gone that way. My intent was to go out there and ball.”

As Stroud expresses his wish to be a Houston Texan for the foreseeable future, his teammate, Nico Collins, wants the same for his quarterback.

Nico Collins issues a statement of support for C.J. Stroud

While C.J. Stroud suffered a heartbreaking end to his third season in the league with a playoff meltdown against the New England Patriots in the 28-16 AFC Divisional Round loss, his teammate, Nico Collins, has backed his quarterback to come back stronger.

“Just keep your head up, man,” Collins said, as per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “It’s not the way we want to end. Our goal was to go to the Super Bowl, but things happen. But, man, just keep being you, brother. Don’t let this one game define who you are. We all know who you are. Keep being a star, keep being the leader you are, keep being the light in the room, man. And just keep being you. So, the dude’s a baller, man. One freak of an athlete.”

Collins made these comments at a fan meet-and-greet for TRISTAR Productions after he missed the Divisional round matchup due to a concussion. He picked up this head injury in the Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Like the star wide receiver, the Texans’ supporters will hope that C.J. Stroud returns stronger in the 2026 season and silences his critics by leading a deep playoff run and winning the Super Bowl.