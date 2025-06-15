Texans’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Faces Backlash After Taking Shots at Eagles and Vic Fangio

CJ Gardner-Johnson just won’t quit stirring the pot. The safety was shipped from Philadelphia to Houston this offseason. Ever since then, he’s been on an absolute mission to torch every bridge he built in Philly. We’re talking full scorched-earth mode here. The dude has taken shots at his old teammates and gone after his former coaches. He has done everything possible to make sure there’s no love lost between him and the Eagles organization. It’s been a wild ride watching him air out all this dirty laundry. And honestly, he’s showing zero signs of slowing down this week, either.

CJ Gardner-Johnson just can’t help himself when it comes to taking shots at Philadelphia. The whole mess started when ML Football dropped a bomb on X this Saturday, sharing Johnson’s latest inflammatory comments about his former team. The safety basically declared that the Eagles are doomed without him, saying, “The Eagles probably won’t see a ring without me. Y’all saw what happened when I left. I’m popping now, I’m glad I’m in Texas.” But wait, there’s more — the dude actually claimed he’s going to win three more Super Bowls. Talk about confidence.

The real drama unfolded during one of Johnson’s Instagram livestreams, where he was reading fan comments as if it were his full-time job. Some random Eagles supporter threw shade his way, suggesting he’d never win another ring without Philly backing him up. Most players would brush that off, maybe even laugh about it. Not Gardner-Johnson. The guy went nuclear.

“That’s crazy,” Gardner-Johnson fired back. “They probably won’t see one without me. (Expletive) you talking about. You saw what happened when I left. I’m popping now. (Expletive) you talking about, I’m glad I’m in Texas. They say everything is better in Texas.” Watching a professional athlete get this worked up over some keyboard warrior’s comment is honestly painful to witness.

Johnson had a golden opportunity to cement his legacy in Philadelphia. Eagles fans are notorious for staying loyal to players who helped bring home championships, even years after they’ve moved on. Look at how they still celebrate guys who contributed to their Super Bowl run. But instead of taking the high road and letting his play do the talking, CJ Gardner-Johnson chose to burn every bridge in sight.

This dude has bounced around four different teams in four seasons, which tells you everything you need to know about his approach to team chemistry. His latest meltdown shows a player who literally cannot let anything slide, no matter how petty or meaningless. Sure, maybe that chip on his shoulder gives him some extra motivation on game day, but this kind of volatile behavior could seriously damage his reputation around the league. NFL fans didn’t waste any time roasting him online after his latest outburst, proving that his strategy of being the villain isn’t exactly working out the way he hoped.

Fans fire back at CJ Gardner-Johnson’s latest Eagles rant

You know that old saying about believing people when they show you who they really are? Well, Johnson keeps proving that wisdom right every single time he opens his mouth. The guy just can’t stop himself from taking shots at Philadelphia, and honestly, it’s getting embarrassing to watch. After his latest viral meltdown went public, NFL fans absolutely torched him on social media.

The reactions were brutal and hilarious at the same time. One fan perfectly summed up everyone’s thoughts: “If the Texans win it this season, he’ll never shut up about it lol.” Another person just straight-up called him out, saying, “He’s so toxic, man LMAO.” And let’s be real — they’re not wrong about that toxic behavior assessment.

But wait, it gets worse. Word on the street is Johnson decided to take aim at Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio next. Because apparently burning bridges with players and the organization wasn’t enough, now he’s going after the coaching staff, too. You had to see this coming from a mile away, right?

The whole Fangio situation blew up after a recent Eagles press conference, where the defensive coordinator was chatting with Philly media before their fifth OTA session. The conversation covered everything from Nakobe Dean’s recovery timeline to Cooper DeJean’s expected role, plus Jordan Davis’s conditioning and Bryce Huff’s rough season. Standard stuff, really.

via Imago Credit: @WordOnTheBirds

Then someone had to bring up Johnson’s trade to Houston, and Fangio kept it completely professional. He explained that he was told the move happened because of salary cap issues and that he was “fine” with the decision. No drama, no shots fired — just a straightforward answer from a coach who’s got bigger things to worry about. The fans weren’t having any of Johnson’s nonsense, though.

The responses kept rolling in, with people getting more creative with their burns. “Likely true unfortunately. At least not with this team,” one person wrote. Another fan really went for the throat: “He’s delusional big time, does he understand how hard it is to make a SB? I’m sure he would he made 2 but in Houston u not guaranteed to make any more.” That was a harsh one.

The absolute best comeback came from someone who dropped this gem: “They already won one without him 😂😂😂😂.” That one had to sting because it’s completely true. Philadelphia captured its first Super Bowl title before Gardner-Johnson ever suited up in green.

Everyone knew CJ Gardner-Johnson would eventually blast the Eagles again. The timing didn’t really matter because the outcome was always going to be the same. What’s really hard to understand is why he keeps choosing this path, burning every bridge and making himself look petty in the process. Maybe the answer really is as simple as that old saying. ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.‘