CJ Gardner-Johnson Sends Special Request to Texans After CJ Stroud Didn’t Hold Back on Week 1 Loss

ByChetan Phore

Sep 8, 2025 | 4:50 PM EDT

The Las Vegas Rams hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday. Despite a gritty defensive effort, the Texans lost the game 14-9, and struggled to put points on the board, settling for just three field goals and missing out on crucial scoring drives. Their offense, led by C.J. Stroud, faced relentless pressure from the Rams’ defense, with key mistakes like a critical fumble late in the fourth quarter sealing their fate. Hoping for a comeback, the Texans’ safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, issued a rallying cry for the fans.

After the game, C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted on X, “Regardless of the outcome, we will bounce back stronger!! Just pack that stadium out on Monday HOUSTON.” By seeing this, the Texans fans should be optimistic for their next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the NRG Stadium.

While the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced each other multiple times at NRG Stadium, the Texans generally enjoy passionate and vocal home crowd support at NRG Stadium. Fans are known for their enthusiastic cheers and creating a lively atmosphere. But the team should not forget that cheers may soon turn into boos, as happened in their contest against the Rams.

The Texans managed to lead 9-7 at halftime thanks to three field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn, but couldn’t generate much offense after that. Injuries hit hard, especially on the offensive line, and penalty problems also hurt their momentum. With a mostly new offensive roster around quarterback C.J. Stroud, except for Nico Collins, the Texans faced growing pains from start to finish. Stroud threw an interception on the first drive of the second half, followed by two punts on the next drives. Their final chance ended with a crucial fumble by Dare Ogunbowale. Despite their determined effort, these setbacks made it difficult to secure a win. And CJ Stroud was not at all happy about the game, as revealed in the post-game interview.

C.J. Stroud’s brutal eye-opener

While players like Gardner-Johnson were optimistic, C.J. Stroud decided to give everyone a harsh reality check. “We didn’t deserve to win that game because we didn’t do the right things,” Stroud said bluntly after the defeat. “When you come out in the NFL lollygagging and going through the motions, that kind of happens. I think we’ll be all right, but I think it’s a good wakeup call for us.” Stroud blamed the attitude of the team and called the loss a wake-up call.

“I love the confidence we have, but there’s a type of mindset of, ‘Did I do enough?'” he added. “I think it’s healthy, because you’ll probably do more. Just for me, preparing, I’ve got to do a better job, and I’ve also got to hold all of my guys accountable. And it’s the first game of the year. We got a lot of exotic looks we did not expect. They did, too. They made the plays. You can come up with a million excuses. We’ve just got to be better.”

